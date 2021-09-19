DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Sunday, 9/19/21

Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB and NBA optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. If you love strange slates, this one's for you! This marks the two-week line until the final day of the season, and it feels like we just started playing a month ago. That's what can be genuinely bizarre about baseball because it felt like we were four months in come May. We're motivated to have some big nights before the regular season commences, and we truly feel like our projection system is speaking on this slate. It likes two of the stud pitchers to build around, so let's kick things off there!