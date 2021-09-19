CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Why is the bail so high? How can we fight it? Why is he being charged is he was the one assaulted?

He needs to hire an attorney. The attorney can bring a bail motion, if warranted. I'm a trial attorney. I try cases and represent persons in court, however I provide this as general information only (the information provided may be incomplete or inaccurate). Any information you obtain should not be construed as legal advice, nor as grounds for forming an attorney-client relationship. You should consult an attorney for information on obtaining formal legal advice.

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
The Tribune-Democrat

Seventh inmate sentenced in riot at Cambria prison

EBENSBURG, Pa. – A seventh inmate involved in the October 2020 riot at Cambria County Prison was sentenced in Cambria County court on Friday. Evan Paul Whited, 29, was sentenced by Judge David J. Tulowitzki to a minimum of six months’ confinement and a maximum of 12 months after entering a guilty plea to a charge of riot with the intent to prevent or coerce official action.
New York Post

Mollie Tibbetts’ murderer sentenced to life in prison without parole

The former farmhand convicted of kidnapping and killing 20-year old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole by a judge on Monday. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, a Mexican national migrant worker, was given the maximum penalty by Judge Joel D....
Newsweek

Lin Wood Attempting to Get Back Kyle Rittenhouse's $2m Bail Money

A controversial lawyer who helped raise the $2 million bail money for Kenosha double murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse is now seeking to have the money returned to his organization at the end of the 18-year-old's trial. Lin Wood, a defamation lawyer-turned-conspiracy theorist and influential figure in the radical QAnon movement,...
New York Post

Twin sisters charged in connection to brother’s 2017 murder

Two twin sisters have been charged in connection to the murder of their teenage brother who was strangled to death in Maryland in 2017, officials said Friday. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, the 23-year old twins, were two of three people busted for conspiring to commit the brutal murder after new evidence has come to light.
New Jersey Monitor

Court slaps N.J. judge with 30-day suspension for ‘misogynistic’ comments

A New Jersey municipal judge has been suspended without pay for 30 days for commiserating with a domestic violence suspect in 2019 about getting “frustrated with the women human beings” and advising the suspect to “let them know you’re the man, and you’re in control.” In an order filed Thursday, the New Jersey Supreme Court […] The post Court slaps N.J. judge with 30-day suspension for ‘misogynistic’ comments appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The Independent

Gabby Petito update - latest: New details in Brian Laundrie disappearance as public invited to visitation

Gabby Petito’s family announced that a memorial visitation open to the public would be held at a funeral home in Holbrook, New York this Sunday. Meanwhile, on Friday, police set out for the seventh day of their search for Brian Laundrie. On Thursday night, the FBI announced that a federal arrest warrant had been issued in relation to the death of Ms Petito. “While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms Petito’s homicide,” said Special Agent in charge Michael Schneider.“We...
RiverBender.com

Camera Allowed In Court During Murder Trial

EDWARDSVILLE - A judge Wednesday ruled that a camera will be allowed in court during the trial of Timothy Banowetz, the accused killer of prominent attorney Randy Gori. Michael L. Nepple, an attorney for KMOV TV, argued that the process for allowing cameras is outlined in detail in Illinois Supreme Court rules. Public Defender Mary Copeland argued that the recording would affect the witnesses and diminish her client’s right to a fair trial. She said the cameras could make Banowetz appear Continue Reading
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
CBS LA

OC Business Owner Angela Mirabella Among Several Arrested In $6.1M Student Loan Scam

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An Orange County business owner has been arrested in a $6.1 million student loan debt relief scam. Angela Kathryn Mirabella, 47, was one of seven people indicted on a range of charges, including conspiracy to commit grand theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information in a scheme that prosecutors say netted more than $6 million from an estimated 19,000 victims nationwide, including 3,000 in California. Mirabella scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana, according to jail records. Mirabella is the founder of The Mirabella Group LLC, located in Huntington Beach, as well as...
NJ.com

Inmate stabbed during fight at N.J. county jail, official says

A fight among inmates at the Mercer County Correction Center Sunday night left an inmate stabbed, a Mercer County spokeswoman said Monday. The melee occurred at about 10 p.m. in the New Commitment Unit, or intake area. One of the inmates had a homemade knife, a shank, which he used to stab another inmate, the spokesperson said. The weapon was seized.
