Weekly Roadwork Roundup - September 20, 2021

Frisco, Texas
Frisco, Texas
 5 days ago

(September 19, 2021) The following roadway projects may impact traffic this coming week. These projects will be completed within two weeks (weather permitting) unless otherwise noted.

Legacy Drive Widening Project (SH 121 to Warren Pkwy):

Legacy Dr Phase 1 Traffic Switch (PDF) - Traffic has been diverted to the southbound side of the roadway during construction of the new northbound lanes. The traffic switch is expected to remain in place for about nine months. View project information at friscotexas.gov/Legacy.

Weekly Roadwork Roundup:

New Pavement Repairs

  • 7641 Lancelot Rd (Kings Ridge Addition Neighborhood) (PDF)

Ongoing Pavement Repairs

  • Northbound Teel Pkwy at Lebanon Rd (PDF)

Ongoing Alley Pavement Repairs

