“The Supporting Cast” podcast launches third season

“The Supporting Cast,” the school-affiliated podcast hosted by Director of Advancement Eli Goldsmith, will begin its third season of production. Since he started in January 2020, Goldsmith has recorded 36 episodes over two seasons, with guests including former Governor of California Gray Davis ’60, seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry and former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Chan Ho Park. As a member of the school administration, Goldsmith said the conversations he has with people of different educational backgrounds inspired him to create the podcast.