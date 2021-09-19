CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour Party conference: 'Unacceptable that anybody feels unsafe', says Khan

Cover picture for the articleMayor of London Sadiq Khan, says it is unacceptable that anybody feels unsafe attending the Labour Party conference. Mr Khan was speaking after Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield said she would not attend party conference this year, after receiving abuse online from trans' rights activists. The Speaker of the House of...

The Independent

Keir Starmer backs ‘women-only spaces’ in ‘specific circumstances’, amid Labour row

Labour will continue to back the Equality Act – which allows for the provision of ‘women only’ spaces – as issues around trans rights threaten to open a row in the party.The Labour leader’s spokesman said he remained wedded to the policy on which the party fought the last general election – and that there was “no reason to expect it is going to change”.This meant backing “the implementation of the Equality Act, including the single-sex exemption which allows the provision of women-only spaces”.The law “rightly assumes the inclusion of trans women, except in specific circumstances”, the spokesman said,...
BBC

Labour conference: Keir Starmer sets out what he stands for in essay

Sir Keir Starmer has published an 11,500 word essay on what he stands for and how he wants to change the UK, ahead of his party's conference. The Labour leader says the country is at a crossroads after the pandemic and is "crying out for change". If elected prime minister,...
BBC

Sharon Graham: Unite leader to skip Labour conference

Sharon Graham was elected Unite leader on a promise to take the union "back to the workplace" and spend less time on Westminster politics. She insisted that "wasn't just an electoral chant", and has argued that she was "all about action". But one of her earliest decisions is about not...
Sadiq Khan
Lindsay Hoyle
Andrew Marr
Rosie Duffield
Telegraph

No conference for Labour MP branded online as 'transphobic'

A Labour MP has been forced to pull out of the party conference over her transgender views after extremists threatened her security. Rosie Duffield, the Labour MP for Canterbury, was forced to pull out of next week's conference in Brighton over the level of online threats she has been subjected to from transgender activists.
The Independent

Starmer must unify Labour conference by welcoming Corbyn back, says John McDonnell

Next week’s Labour conference could be Sir Keir Starmer’s last chance to unify his party and set out a compelling vision for the country if he is to avoid a repeat of the 2019 ballot-box defeat in a general election that could be less than a year away, leading left winger John McDonnell has warned.Sir Keir should break through activist “frustration” with his leadership by restoring the whip to predecessor Jeremy Corbyn and setting out a radical platform of policies on issues like ending child poverty, scrapping university tuition fees and delivering a “green new deal” on the climate emergency...
#Labour Party Conference#Mayor Of London#Uk#Canterbury#Trans#The House Of Commons
Shropshire Star

New Unite leader says she will not attend Labour conference

Sharon Graham says she will focus on current industrial disputes affecting her members. The new leader of Unite will not attend the Labour Party conference from this weekend, preferring to try to resolve disputes the union is involved in. Sharon Graham, recently elected general secretary, said current industrial disputes will...
BBC

Labour conference: Party pledges to cap foreign sales of new homes

Labour says it would cap the amount of property overseas investors can purchase in new developments, in a bid to help first-time buyers. Under plans to be outlined at its annual conference, the party would also give first-time buyers "first dibs" on new builds for six months. It will also...
The Independent

This is the Labour Party’s vision for the future

The Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge our country has faced in a generation. But the way we responded showed time and again how we are stronger, together.Across our country, people united to look after their neighbours and communities. They volunteered to help our NHS and the vaccine effort. And they supported local businesses adapting to new ways of working in a time of crisis. Meanwhile, trade unions worked with business and government to build ventilators in record time, and to design a furlough scheme that protected jobs through the crisis.Britain showed we achieve incredible things when we come together....
Daily Mail

Rayner VS Raab: 'Grangela' tells Dom to 'go back to your sunlounger' in brutal PMQs battle of the deputies, accusing him of taking cash from poor while squabbling with Liz Truss over who gets to use Chevening grace-and-favour home

Angela Rayner told Dominic Raab to go 'back to your sunlounger' in a brutal PMQs battle of the deputies today. Ms Rayner delivered a series of vicious attacks as she faced off with Mr Raab, who was standing in at the weekly session while Boris Johnson is in the US.
The Guardian

Labour party pledges ethical core to Britain’s foreign policy

The Labour party on Sunday pledged to end what it calls the Conservative government’s “corporate-centred approach” to trade and rebuild policy around protecting workers’ rights and interests both in the UK and abroad. In an echo of the late former foreign secretary Robin Cook’s “ethical foreign policy” plan, Emily Thornberry,...
Daily Mail

Ministers try to calm Tory panic as poll shows support slumping amid massive £12bn national insurance raid with nearly two-thirds of voters saying they are NOT a low-tax party – and Labour ahead for the first time since January

Ministers today tried to quell Tory panic as a poll showed support slumping amid the massive £12billion national insurance raid. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden insisted voters will eventually 'reward' the government for making tough choices despite YouGov finding a five-point drop in backing for the Conservatives. The 33 per cent...
The Independent

Ministers mull partial climbdown on universal credit cut after warnings of soaring poverty

A partial climbdown on the looming cut to universal credit is being considered by ministers, to head off fierce criticism that huge numbers of people will be plunged into poverty.The £20-a-week reduction would stay – but working people who receive the benefit would be allowed to keep more of their earnings, under the proposal.The so-called “taper rate” – the amount a claimant loses for every extra pound they earn – would be reduced from 63p to 60p, if the Treasury agrees the move.It would cost around £1bn a year, but that is far less than the £6bn cost of...
The Independent

‘Loss-making’ HS2 to be delayed by a decade, says Tory MP

The HS2 high-speed rail line is a “loss-making” project, which will not be completed before 2041, a Conservative MP has told the Commons.Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire Andrew Bridgen told Parliament that he had received information from a whistleblower within HS2 Ltd, which claims the first phase of the line, running between London and Birmingham, will not open until 2041, around 10 years later than planned.He told MPs: “Experts in the field estimate that the energy requirements of HS2 trains will be five time that of conventional rail.”He added: “Can we have an extended debate on the impact of...
The Independent

Brazil health minister who shook hands with Boris Johnson at UN tests positive for Covid

A Brazilian health minister who shook hands with a maskless Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus in New York.Marcelo Quiroga sat with the British prime minister and new foreign secretary Liz Truss during a bilateral meeting with Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro on Monday.A statement from the Brazilian government said that Mr Quiroga is currently in good health and will remain in isolation in the US. The health minister received his first shot of a Covid vaccine in January.The 55-year-old cardiologist was filmed shaking hands with Mr Johnson and is also thought to be staying at the same hotel as...
The Independent

Family marks 2,000 days since UK woman's arrest in Iran

The husband of detained U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appealed to the British government on Thursday to be brave in its dealings with Iran as the family marked 2,000 days since her arrest there.Richard Ratcliffe and the couple’s 7-year-old daughter Gabriella stood on top of a snakes and ladders game board in Parliament Square symbolizing the dilemma of being caught between two governments. Nazanin Zaghari-Racliffe, who was arrested while on vacation in Iran in 2016, is one of several people with British or dual-British nationality now being held there. “It’s 2,000 days of ups and downs and twists and turns and false dawns, and snakes and ladders seemed to encapsulate that because we’re in the middle of a game between two governments, we’re just a bargaining chip in it,” he said.The Foreign Office insists that the case is a priority for Liz Truss who recently took over as foreign secretary. She raised the case before her Iranian counterpart on Wednesday.“The government needs to be brave and just start doing things that will cause a rethink amongst those in charge of Iran’s hostage-taking action,” Ratcliffe said.
