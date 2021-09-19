Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market to Bring in over US$ XX Mn By the End of 2027 – Trends Market Research
Molded fiber pulp packaging is one of the sustainable types of packaging that is manufactured by using recycled paper wastes. Recycled material includes waste newspapers, papers, cardboards, etc. Molded fiber pulp is also known as molded pulp or molded fiber which is largely used for protective packaging.Molded fiber pulp packaging is recyclable and, thus considered a sustainable packaging material by Sustainable Packaging Coalition (GreenBlue), an environment based non-profit organization located in the U.S.The types of molded fiber pulp packaging on the basis of product type are thick wall, transfer molded, thermoformed, and processed pulp.kyn24.com
