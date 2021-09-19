Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market to Bring in over US$ XX Mn By the End of 2027 – Trends Market Research

Increased transit distance of goods has led to growth in demand for absolute safety of products while in transit. Product safety is one of the most critical factors that suppliers and vendors ensure, to retain their consumer base. Over the years, pallets have been used to safely transport and store raw corrugated material. One of the main concerns for the customers and the vendors alike, is regarding the safety of the products. This high demand for packaging solutions that prevent products from damage during transit is expected to be the key driver for growth of the global skid resistant paper packaging, over the forecast period.Report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO