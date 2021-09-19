Embedded Systems Market Size, Share, Competition Landscape, Manufacturers Analysis and Future Opportunity Outlook 2027 | Says TMR Analyst

The Vessel Traffic Management system is open, flexible, and contains modular architecture, which gives a scope to upgrade the system by utilizing computer and communication systems. The VTMIS system is evolved on the basis of client-server architecture, where the server offers services to clients who are disconnected from the server. The client and server are independent of each other.Additionally, the VTMS is comprised of various information system, which is integrated, processed, and correlated with each other. Various information system includes radars, automatic identification system, direction finders, port management & information system, electro-optical systems, and surveillance networks sharing radar and AIS data. These system requires frequent solutions and services to remain operative in maritime transports.The market for telecom order management has generated approximately USD xx million in 2017 and it is expected that the market will grow at xx% CAGR, the market size by 2027 will be USD xx million.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO