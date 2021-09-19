CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Witnessing Shift from Single-use to Reusable Amidst COVID-19 Concerns

 5 days ago

The global market for liquid packaging cartons is expected to reach US$ XX Bn in revenues, by 2018 end. During the forecast period 2018-2028, global liquid packaging carton market is projected to expand at a CAGR of xx%. Growing consumer preference toward packaged food and beverages will continue to drive market by 2028 end.

WBAL Radio

Loop hopes to go mainstream with reusable packaging

Reusable packaging __ from stainless steel ice cream containers to glass jars of soap __ is about to become more common at groceries and restaurants worldwide. Loop, a two-year-old company that collects and sanitizes reusable containers, said Wednesday it’s expanding after successful trials at groceries in France and Japan. Kroger and Walgreens in the U.S., Tesco in the United Kingdom and Woolworths in Australia are among the chains partnering with Loop to sell household staples in reusable packages. McDonald’s, Burger King and Tim Hortons have also signed on.
BUSINESS
Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
