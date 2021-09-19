Cleaning Robots Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2029: Trends Market Research
Robotic cleaning technology has been evolving and transforming the cleaning landscape in both residential environment and commercial settings. An increasing presence of cleaning robots has been observed in global market because these smart equipment can lower labor cost, improve cleaning efficiency, and reduce working accidents. Robovacs are more accepted by elderly population, disabled people, and tech-savvy households who prefer a modern lifestyle. Professional cleaning robots are increasingly adopted by manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, education buildings, retails, logistics, business centers, etc. Global total sales revenue of cleaning robots will advance to $XXX million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.7% between 2016 and 2023. This represents a cumulative revenue of $XXX billion during 2017-2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of robots for cleaning floor, pool, window, lawn, and other places.kyn24.com
Comments / 0