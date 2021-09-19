Wearable Digital Walkie-Talkie Market Players Targeting Municipal Applications to Drive Growth: Trends Market Research

The Global Defense Tactical Radio Market held 11271.1 million in 2020 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% during forecast period. Tactical communication consists of the exchange of military information between ground troops, platforms, and command centres under combat situations to obtain situational awareness and command & control (C2). Additionally, it is very important of military operations which relies on military intelligence, and effective communication and comprehension of mission-critical information determining its success with having features superior sound quality, emergency tracking, and geo-fencing. Moreover, the defence tactical radio is small in size light weighted coupling with advancements in technology; majorly used to convey command over the battlefield from person to person. The launch of radio programs by defence ministries will be one of the key factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. A defence agency encourages them to take significant measures along with highly advancement of radio communication capabilities. The U.S. Department of Defence (DoD) came up with one such programs named as the joint tactical radio system (JTRS) which was used to form a single standard software-defined radio (SDR) system for the US Army. It also includes the development of software communications architecture, software-based waveforms, and joint tactical radio (JTR) set. The U.S. army launched another program named as mid-tier networking vehicular radio (MNVR) program which equips both mobile and stationary forces with wireless connectivity.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO