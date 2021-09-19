CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armored Vehicles Market Forecast, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

 5 days ago

Armored vehicles are used for transportation of valuables such as huge amount of money by banks or retail companies or is used by defense forces for transportation of troops and combat on battlefield. Armored vehicle is extremely useful for protection services. In addition, the armored vehicles are enhancing with bulletproof glass, and armored plates for security purposes. These vehicles can protect the passengers and drivers in any high-risk situation and are the best solution for navigation in some of the most dangerous places on the Earth.

murphyshockeylaw.net

Future Prospects of Vehicles Armor Market by 2027 | INKAS, Rheinmetall

Vehicles Armor Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis. It also provides market information in terms of development and its capacities.
CARS
kyn24.com

Anti Corrosion Coating Market: Potential Impact and analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic

Corrosion is the surface deterioration of metal within particular environment because of oxidation, moisture, salt spray etc. Anti- corrosion coating prevent the corrosion of metal by acting as a barrier between corrosive material and that metal. These coating are highly use for enhancing the sheet life and its usage. These sheet utilized by various industry ranging from marine oil & gas, industrial power generation, automotive and others. It is mostly use in shipbuilding and construction industry and its raw materials are derived from petroleum. The Global Anti-corrosion Coating market size is estimated to be USD 24.6 billion in 2020 and anticipated to reach USD 53.2 billion, at a CAGR OF 8.0%.
INDUSTRY
irei.com

China: COVID pandemic continues to weigh on growth outlook

Economic growth slowed in August, as consumption was hit by the lingering impact of earlier COVID-19 outbreaks, and investment remained weak, according to Oxford Economics. Meanwhile, a new outbreak that started a few days ago in Fujian is posing a downside risk to our forecast for a pick-up in growth in fourth quarter after a weak third quarter.
RETAIL
milwaukeesun.com

European businesses yearn for Chinese market despite COVID-19 pandemic

- "The importance of the Chinese market is paramount." - "The Chinese market is very important to British companies, especially by 2030." - "There is a wide range of fields that Chinese and European businesses could tap the potential of cooperation." - "...for everybody around the world, China is the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Armored Vehicles#Market Trends#Market Research#Figures Graphs#Lamea#Oshkosh Defense#Llc#Bae Systems#Rheinmetall Ag#Kmw#Lenco Industries Inc#Streit Group#
kyn24.com

Data Center Cooling Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period

Global data center cooling market was valued at US$ 7.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 20.84 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.63% during a forecast period. Data center cooling solution is used to keep environmental conditions ideal for information technology equipment operation. This technology eliminates the heat produced by the information technology equipment and transfers that heat to heat sink. Hence, in the absence of a suitable cooling system, data centers cannot function efficiently and may lead to system failure.
MARKETS
kyn24.com

Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market 2021: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2021-2030

Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market was valued US$ 4.81 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.72 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.27 % during the forecast. Zeolite molecular sieve is widely used as a catalyst in a variety of chemical processes. The rise in demand for zeolite molecular sieve from petroleum industry drives the market. Zeolite molecular sieve finds its necessity in industrial and residential purposes for wastewater treatment. As has become an extremely challenging issue in recent times. Zeolites are the best-known adsorbents, as the activated carbon is a matter of high-regeneration and production costs influencing positively on the market.
INDUSTRY
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyn24.com

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market 2021 | Industry Demand, Fastest Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast To 2030

According to TMR, the Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market is accounted for $12,388.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $30,676.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the rising demand for industrial automation, high growth in emerging countries. However, lack of infrastructure and system scalability is restraining the market.
MARKETS
kyn24.com

Slide Stainers Market Dynamics, Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2030

Global slide stainers market was valued US$ 2.68 Bn in 2017 andis expected to reach US$ 6.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.83 % during a forecast period. Stain is a substance used to give color to tissues & cells and to facilitate microscopic study & identification. Slide stainers automate the staining of prepared cytology & histology tissue samples by diffusing tints into the samples through surface adsorption, direct staining, indirect staining, and mordant staining.
BUSINESS
kyn24.com

Halal Ingredients market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2030

According to TMR, the Global Halal Ingredients market is accounted for $40.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $77.47 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Healthy snacking and increasing awareness about functional food & beverage products are some of the factors boosting the growth of the market. However, the lack of consistency for Halal Standards is restraining the growth of the market.
MARKETS
kyn24.com

Cleaning Robots Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2029: Trends Market Research

Robotic cleaning technology has been evolving and transforming the cleaning landscape in both residential environment and commercial settings. An increasing presence of cleaning robots has been observed in global market because these smart equipment can lower labor cost, improve cleaning efficiency, and reduce working accidents. Robovacs are more accepted by elderly population, disabled people, and tech-savvy households who prefer a modern lifestyle. Professional cleaning robots are increasingly adopted by manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, education buildings, retails, logistics, business centers, etc. Global total sales revenue of cleaning robots will advance to $XXX million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.7% between 2016 and 2023. This represents a cumulative revenue of $XXX billion during 2017-2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of robots for cleaning floor, pool, window, lawn, and other places.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
BUSINESS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
The US Sun

Air Force announces FIVE new stealth bombers are being built as UN warns against ‘new Cold War’ between US and China

THE Air Force announced five new stealth bombers are being built as the UN warns against a "new Cold War" between the US and China. Speaking at the Air Force Association's annual conference on Monday, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman are secretly building the stealth bombers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

A US Food and Drug Administration briefing document posted ahead of Friday’s FDA vaccine advisers' meeting does not include a recommendation on whether Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine boosters are warranted for the general population, and says the benefit of such boosters may be “more limited” if the primary two-dose series is still effective at preventing serious outcomes from Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

