RED FLAG WARNING in effect for EAST BAY HILLS area thru 11 pm TONIGHT 9/19 THU 8 pm 9/20.

National Weather Service has issued a RED FLAG WARNING for EAST BAY HILLS until 11 pm TONIGHT 9/19 thru 8 pm 9/20. ...Red Flag Warning 11 pm Sunday through 8 pm Monday for the North and East Bay hills as well as the East Bay interior valleys....Dry northerly offshore winds will push into the Napa hills around 11 pm Sunday night and then gradually spread over the North and East Bay hills. The initial burst of winds will occur while humidity values remain fairly moist. However, the dry offshore winds will begin a rapid drying of the atmosphere with humidity values dropping quickly by Monday morning. Continued moderate offshore winds on Monday as humidity values drop into the teens. Offshore winds will ease by sunset Monday night. Little or no humidity recovery Monday night into Tuesday morning but with only light offshore winds.nixle.com
