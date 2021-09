State Representative Beth Griffin is holding a photo contest. She’s inviting residents of the 66th House District to submit their best photos capturing the essence of fall in southwest Michigan. Two winners will be announced when the contest concludes on October 31, and the winners will be posted on Griffin’s social media accounts and website. All photos have to be taken by the person submitting them, and the submissions should include the name, address and contact information of the contest participant. Griffin says Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties are beautiful all year, but especially in the fall. She hopes a lot of young people will take part in the contest. You can send entries to BethGriffin@house.mi.gov.

