Wanyama helps Sunusi's CF Montreal beat Nnamdi's Chicago Fire

An Eastern Conference clash with playoff implications takes place on Saturday afternoon as CF Montréal hosts the Chicago Fire at Saputo Stadium. Montréal are currently in 6th following what may have been their biggest win of the season so far, as they defeated 3rd place Orlando City 4-2. Mathieu Choinière gave them the lead early on, and then Romell Quioto made it two moments after Nani was shown a second yellow card and was sent off. The hosts responded well to going behind, though, and they actually came back to tie things up with about a half an hour to go. However, the Canadian outfit did ultimately pull away to secure the win and all three points thanks to goals from Lassi Lappalainen and Sunusi Ibrahim, surging up the standings in the process.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO