CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Wanyama helps Sunusi's CF Montreal beat Nnamdi's Chicago Fire

By Taiye Taiwo
goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kenya international played a commanding role in the middle of the park as Wilfried Nancy's side secured back-to-back wins in MLS. Victor Wanyama was in action from start to finish as CF Montreal defeated Chicago Fire 2-0 in Sunday’s Major League Soccer fixture. The 30-year-old was dominant in the...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Whitecaps join CF Montreal, Toronto FC in requiring proof of vaccination

Vancouver Whitecaps fans will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend home matches come Sept. 25. The MLS team said the requirement for proof of vaccination alongside valid government photo ID is in accordance with a recent B.C. provincial health order. The Whitecaps suggest fans arrive 45 to...
MLS
Birmingham Star

Montreal hoping to silence Nashville's dynamic duo

Nashville SC are looking to maintain momentum when they visit CF Montreal on Saturday. Nashville (9-2-11, 38 points) defeated New York City FC on Sept. 3, earning consecutive wins for the first time this season while improving to 3-0-1 in its past four matches. The club has scored 37 goals, trailing only the New England Revolution, and tallied at least twice in each of its past three wins.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Piette
Person
Victor Wanyama
Person
Nani
Person
Ahmed Hamdi
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. CF Montreal: Five Takeaways

Orlando City failed at home in spectacular fashion Wednesday night against a CF Montreal team that sat at .500 even though it had gone 2-1-2 in its previous five matches. The 4-2 loss was troubling, but it’s not panic time just yet. Teams go through ups and downs over the course of a 34-game season and Orlando came out of a seven-game unbeaten run prior to these last couple of subpar performances.
ORLANDO, FL
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs CF Montreal: Player Grades and Man of the Match

It started so well. Orlando City was on the front foot for the first 15 minutes, but the 20 minutes that followed were devastating as Nani was sent off after a second yellow, and Montreal scored its second goal. This was a night that everything that could go wrong did go wrong, and the Lions paid the price as they head for the playoff goal line. A second loss in a row is nothing to take lightly.
MLS
Birmingham Star

Fabio's two goals help Red Bulls rout Inter Miami CF

Fabio scored twice in the second half to fuel the New York Red Bulls to a convincing 4-0 victory over Inter Miami CF on Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Patryk Klimala and Omir Fernandez each scored in the first half for New York, which set a season high for goals in a match.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Championship#Cf Montreal#Chicago Fire 2 0#Major League Soccer#Nasarawa United#African#American#Hfx Wanderers#Columbus Crew
vavel.com

CF Montréal vs Chicago Fire preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

An Eastern Conference clash with playoff implications takes place on Saturday afternoon as CF Montréal hosts the Chicago Fire at Saputo Stadium. Montréal are currently in 6th following what may have been their biggest win of the season so far, as they defeated 3rd place Orlando City 4-2. Mathieu Choinière gave them the lead early on, and then Romell Quioto made it two moments after Nani was shown a second yellow card and was sent off. The hosts responded well to going behind, though, and they actually came back to tie things up with about a half an hour to go. However, the Canadian outfit did ultimately pull away to secure the win and all three points thanks to goals from Lassi Lappalainen and Sunusi Ibrahim, surging up the standings in the process.
MLS
newyorkcitynews.net

CF Montreal aim to close in on playoff spot against Chicago

CF Montreal will look to maintain their current run of success and solidify a playoff berth when they host the struggling Chicago Fire on Sunday. Montreal (9-8-7, 34 points) is 3-1-2 in its past six games and has won two of its past three. But the club has been burned by lesser opponents this season, conceding late goals after holding a lead and ultimately losing crucial points.
CHICAGO, IL
vavel.com

CF Montréal 2-0 Chicago Fire: Chicago loses once again

CF Montréal’s push for a playoff spot continued on Saturday afternoon as they defeated the Chicago Fire 2-0 at Saputo Stadium. Chicago started the contest on the front foot, but they couldn’t make the most of any of their chances early on. That would cost them, as a quality finish from Romell Quioto and an own-goal from Carlos Terán proved to be enough for Montréal on the day.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
habsworld.net

Looking at Montreal’s Rookie Camp Invites

HabsWorld.net -- The Habs are expected to announce their roster for rookie camp over the coming days with a pair of games against Ottawa scheduled for next weekend. We don’t know everyone who will participate yet but here is a look at some of the players they’ve invited to participate.
NHL
CBS Boston

Match Preview: Revolution Look To Clinch Playoff Berth With Mid-Week Win Over Fire

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite an absolutely absurd run throughout the 2021 season, anyone on the New England Revolution will be the first to tell you that the squad hasn’t won anything yet. That could change Wednesday night. The Revs can take their first step toward their ultimate goal of winning an MLS Cup on Wednesday when the club pays a visit to the Chicago Fire. With a victory, New England would clinch a spot in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. A win would also match the club’s single-season points record (59) and set a new mark for wins (18). A few big...
MLS
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Welcomes FIFA, US Soccer As City Vies To Be A Host City For World Cup 2026

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is making its big pitch to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup. On Wednesday, the city welcomed a delegation from FIFA and U.S. Soccer. Delegates got a warm welcome when they showed up at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday afternoon. Over 200 soccer fans were on hand cheering the delegation into the stadium complex, with welcome banners posted everywhere. Will Philly get to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup? These fans sure hope so !!! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YDb7AkAOvi — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) September 22, 2021 Leaders of FIFA and U.S. Soccer were welcomed by Mayor Jim Kenney, the...
NFL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City feels absence of Sebas Méndez amid late-season stumble

Orlando City is missing its key to consistency as the team chases a second-straight playoff berth under coach Oscar Pareja. The Lions haven’t entered free fall yet, but they are facing their worst run of the last two seasons — three straight losses, 12 goals allowed in four games. At the heart of this late-season slump is a gaping hole in the defensive midfield where Sebas Méndez typically ...
MLS
goal.com

'Referee ruined Tusker-Gor Mahia FKF Super Cup game' - Harrison

The K'Ogalo coach has questioned the penalty awarded to the Brewers as well as the sending off of Harun Shakava. Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison insists referee Anthony Ongwayo played a part in his team's loss to Tusker in Wednesday's FKF Premier League Super Cup at Thika County Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy