Padres slip in WC, though Darvish dazzles

ST. LOUIS -- You don’t get this far into a pennant race without figuring out ways to keep going when the going gets treacherous. The Padres, who landed in St. Louis trying to shake off a miserable month, may have suffered their cruelest loss of the season Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Despite seven masterful innings from Yu Darvish and what seemed to be just enough offense off St. Louis’s ageless ace, Adam Wainwright, the Padres found a way to lose ground, falling, 3-2, to the Cardinals on Tyler O’Neill’s eighth-inning home run.