Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Debbie Allen, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Connie Britton and other Hollywood notables have signed an open letter urging world leaders to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available in developing countries.
On Tuesday, humanitarian organization Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) released the open letter with more than 70 signatures from prominent entertainment industry figures, including Julianna Margulies, Sarah Silverman, Edward James Olmos, Joel McHale, Debra Messing, Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn. The goal is to provide enough innoculations to vaccines to immunize 70% of the global population by mid-2022.
“COVID-19 is now a man-made pandemic of apathy,” the...
Comments / 0