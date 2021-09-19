CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

abc10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.”. The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”. Rock...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Richard Gere Among Stars Urging World Leaders to Give COVID Vaccines to Developing Countries

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Debbie Allen, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Connie Britton and other Hollywood notables have signed an open letter urging world leaders to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available in developing countries. On Tuesday, humanitarian organization Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) released the open letter with more than 70 signatures from prominent entertainment industry figures, including Julianna Margulies, Sarah Silverman, Edward James Olmos, Joel McHale, Debra Messing, Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn. The goal is to provide enough innoculations to vaccines to immunize 70% of the global population by mid-2022. “COVID-19 is now a man-made pandemic of apathy,” the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Decider

Wendy Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19 Despite Being Fully Vaccinated, Delaying New Season Of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Wendy Williams has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, the talk show host announced today, even though she’s fully vaccinated. In light of Williams’ recent diagnosis, her daytime series The Wendy Williams Show is pushing back its planned fall return. Season 13 of the syndicated talk show was meant to premiere next week; now, it’s slated to be back on air the first week of October.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
districtchronicles.com

What Happened to Peta Murgatroyd on ‘DWTS’? Dancer Explains Her Absence

The popular ABC competition show Dancing With the Stars is getting set to launch its 30th season. The season will include a diverse cast of stars, including an Olympian, a Bachelor, a fitness star, and basically everything in between. But not all the professional dancers are coming back. What happened to Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS? And what about Keo Motsepe?
TV SHOWS
The Independent

CNN interviews grieving daughter who says Tucker Carlson ‘played a role’ in dad’s vaccine hesitancy before Covid death

The daughter of a man who died with Covid-19 was interviewed by CNN after she said her dad was waiting for FDA approval before getting the vaccine due to "misinformation" from Tucker Carlson.Katie Lane told CNN’s New Day that her father, Patrick Lane, was not an “anti-vaxxer” but he consumed media across the political spectrum and “misinformation” from one side, in particular, made him hesitant.“So he was going to wait for FDA approval, but by the time that Pfizer had been approved, it was already too late,” Ms Lane said.Ms Lane said there were “multiple reasons” why her father...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Rock On#Covid#Chrisrock
HOT 97

Ice Cube Breaks Silence Following Reports Of The Death Of ‘Friday’ Comedian/Actor Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson

Comedian/actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson passed away at age 55. Deadline reports his cause of death hasn’t been revealed but he reportedly died earlier this month. A.J. was best known for his role of the addict and thief Ezal in Friday and E.Z.E. in House Party. A.J.’s Friday co-star Ice Cube broke his silence on social media. He said he was sad to hear about the news and wished he could have brought him in for Last Friday. Take a look:
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Stephen Colbert pushes Bob Woodward to admit Bill Barr cooperated for new book

And , authors of , the explosive new book about the tumultuous final months of the presidency, joined Tuesday, where pressed them about sourcing. Colbert found the “well-explained” and “explosive” stories in the book distressing, given how well-researched the book seemed to be. “You record the interviews, right?” Colbert asked....
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Is Who Will Replace Meghan McCain When "The View" Returns

Things will look different when The View returns for its 25th season in September. Not only will all of the hosts be filming in the studio together for the first time since March 2020, but there will also be a new co-host. Former co-host Meghan McCain left the series in August, at the end of the show's 24th season, after four years on The View and tons of onscreen spats. When you tune in for the Season 25 premiere, a new View host will be taking her seat. Read on to find out who will be taking McCain's place on The View.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
MIX 108

50 Cent Says ‘I Put They Whole Label Out of Business’ After Ja Rule and Fat Joe Verzuz

It's safe to say that the feud between 50 Cent and the fellas over at Murder Inc. Records—Ja Rule and Irv Gotti—is never-ending . Early Wednesday morning (Sept. 15), Fif hopped on Instagram hours after Ja and Fat Joe's Verzuz showdown, which took place at the Hulu Theater in New York City last night (Sept. 14), and pretty much came for Ja Rule's former label's jugular.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy