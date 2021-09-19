typical oven temp range & recipe target temp?

Have a relatively new starter (4 months old?) that i've maintained daily with 50g starter 50g whole wheat flour (king arthur) and 50g water. Went away for 3 days, forgot starter on counter (covered) and found it covered in what looked like a layer of hooch but some of this veiny white stuff too. I'm in NYC so it might have gotten warm and humid in the house, but i've left it out for 1-2 days before without feeding and never had an issue. Last night i cleared the top layer to what looked like a healthy bottom layer and fed it again. This morning, smelled like apples or cider but looked ok. Came back this afternoon to find it looking like this again (but without that layer of hooch under). Not sure what this is, can it be mold? Time to dump and restart?

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 HOURS AGO