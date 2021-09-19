typical oven temp range & recipe target temp?
I have two questions regarding electric temperatures and baking recipes:. 1) what is considered 'good' for the temperature range an electrical oven can maintain for a given temperature and is that range typically a constant or does it change and you move from the minimum temp an oven is design to maintain to a maximum? For example we have a late 90's GE electric wall oven. If I set it at 450F....the temperate min max range is ~445f to 505f and when I set it to 170f the temperate range is ~160f to 210f.www.thefreshloaf.com
Comments / 0