Video Games

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker’s Meaty New Trailer Details Various Job Changes and Improvements

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy 14 has an excellent track record when it comes to expansions, with each new major addition to the game bringing with its tons of new gameplay and story content to keep players busy for dozens more hours, if not hundreds. The upcoming Endwalker expansion is looking like it’s going to be the biggest of them all, and in a meaty new video, Square Enix explains some of the biggest changes being made to the various Jobs in the game.

