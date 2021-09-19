Gabby Petito update: Manhunt underway in vast Florida nature preserve for Brian Laundrie, search at Wyoming campsite for missing van-life girl

The search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito in Wyoming has intensified, and authorities have launched a manhunt for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Authorities believe Laundrie, who had been named as a person of interest following his fiancee’s disappearance last month, could be in a wilderness preserve in Venice, Florida. The swampy Carlton Reserve is reportedly home to 80 miles of hiking trails, plus wildlife such as alligators, panthers, coyotes, deer, turkey, bobcats, and feral hogs.