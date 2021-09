The fiance of a missing 22-year-old New York woman, who went on a cross-country trip with her, has refused to help the family and investigators with the details of where he last saw the woman, reported NBC news.Gabrielle Petito, also known as Gabby, was reported missing last week by her family who said that they last spoke to her on 25 August while she was on the last recorded spot in Wyoming on a road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie.Police officials have called Mr Laundrie a “person of interest” in the case and abstained from associating him with...

