The former client was arrested after Murdaugh survived being shot in the head on a rural South Carolina road. Murdaugh’s wife and son had been fatally shot in June. Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina lawyer whose wife and son were shot and killed in June, asked a former client to kill him this month so his other son could collect a $10 million insurance payment but survived being shot in the head, the police said Tuesday night.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO