Maricopa Music Circle presents Autumn Musicale Celebration Concert

Maricopa’s premier chamber orchestra, Maricopa Music Circle brings its special verve and style to a prime in-person arts event on Saturday evening, Oct. 16, at the new Community Center: the Autumn Musicale Celebration Concert. With October designated National Arts Month and the return of in-person Arts events after more than one-and-a-half years of darkened stages, MMC has opened up this special Celebration Concert also to include a Silent Auction of works by several of the city’s best-known visual artists – thus becoming a feast for all the senses.