Two United Nations agencies requested access Tuesday to asylum-seekers stranded at Belarus s border with Poland and Lithuania after four migrants were found dead in the area.The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency called on the governments involved to be guided primarily by human rights and international law as they try to stop people from illegally entering the European Union from Belarus. In a joint statement, the U.N. agencies called for an investigation of the four deaths and asked for “immediate access" to other refugees and migrants "in order to provide lifesaving medical help, food,...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO