Check out nine other throwback photos of some of your favorites from reality TV!. Before he was a production manager, family man and the husband of Kandi Burruss on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Todd Tucker was breaking hearts in the late ’80s and early ’90s. That’s what we assume at least, because he was quite the cutie with his flattop fade and brooding look (and we see that gold chain).

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO