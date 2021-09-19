20 Things To Watch For In Week 25 (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper had another monster game on Thursday as he launched a three-run homer and had two doubles in a wild 17-8 win over the Cubs. Harper is among the hottest hitters on the planet; over his last 22 games, the NL MVP candidate has 10 homers, 10 doubles, 26 RBI, and a 1.434 OPS as he's doing all he can to drag the Phillies to the postseason. This hot streak couldn't come at a better time for fantasy managers as Harper is sure to be on a bunch of championship rosters given his torrid second-half pace. The Mets pitching staff is the next crew faced with the daunting task of getting Harper out.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO