Clear Space Theatre’s Bow Tie & Barefoot Gala returns after pandemic pause

The annual Bow Tie and Barefoot Gala, held at Kings Creek Country Club, was a joyous occasion for Clear Space Theatre supporters Sept. 11. The event was smaller than before to allow for social distancing; however, the enthusiasm for the gala was bigger than ever. Over 160 people came to celebrate the success of the theatre and support the organization as it enters its 18th season in 2022. The gala included a silent auction cocktail hour preceded by the 2022 Season Preview, then dinner and an awards ceremony. Those in attendance were the first to see and hear the shows that will be on stage at 20 Baltimore Ave. next year.