Lewes, DE

Boy Scout Troop 1 holds flag retirement ceremony

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoy Scout Troop 1 held a Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags Sept. 11, at American Legion Post 17 in Lewes. Dillon Koster, Life Scout of Troop 1, Delmarva, and American Legion Post 17 held their first flag retirement ceremony in the fire pit designed by Dillon as his Eagle Scout project. As part of the ceremony, leader John Murray offered remembrances for those who lost their lives on 9/11 and to first responders and service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service. Guests who lost family members during 9/11 or have family members who have served this country were invited to dispose of unserviceable flags.

