Recall of Nithya Raman Calls it Quits

The campaign to recall Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman was called off Sept. 17th according to proponents leading the effort. “While the privately funded and rapidly growing grassroots effort resulted in thousands of residents signing the recall petition—many of whom voted for Ms. Raman—it became clear that CD4 for CD4, the political action committee behind the effort would be unable to obtain 27,405 verified signatures by the deadline of November 4, 2021,” proponents said in a statement released by the campaign.