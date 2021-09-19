CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Moyes DEFENDS decision to send on substitute Mark Noble in the final minute to take a penalty to salvage a draw against Manchester United - which David de Gea SAVED

Cover picture for the articleDavid Moyes has defended his decision to send Mark Noble on for a last-minute penalty after his miss cost West Ham a point against Manchester United. With the Hammers trailing 2-1, club captain Noble, their Mr Reliable from the spot, was summoned from the bench by Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.

Lingard fires Manchester United to win as West Ham sub Noble’s penalty saved

There are few surer things than a penalty from Mark Noble, or so went David Moyes’ logic. When West Ham were awarded a lifeline in added time after a handball from Luke Shaw, the Premier League’s fourth most-successful spot kick taker was summoned from the bench to perform one task, and one task only. Noble jogged on, and ran up; David de Gea parried the penalty to his left and Manchester United could celebrate the most dramatic of away wins.
David De Gea penalty save earns thrilling Man United win amid late chaos at West Ham

As a great man often said, it's a funny old game.On one hand, this match at West Ham United could say it just had to be. On the other, who could have anticipated an ending to a game as crazy as that?Jesse Lingard came off the bench to overcome his midweek mishap to punish the side that helped him revitalise his career, only to then see David Moyes punished for the hubristic decision to bring on Mark Noble for a lifeline of a late penalty.He has a superb penalty record. David De Gea has an awful one. So, of course, the goalkeeper...
West Ham vs Manchester United final score: De Gea delivers dramatic end

Oh, the drama in West Ham vs Manchester United on Sunday at London’s Olympic Stadium. David De Gea saved Mark Noble’s stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United collected a 2-1 win over West Ham to join Liverpool atop the Premier League table. The Irons led 1-0 through Said Benrahma but Cristiano...
Great to have Cristiano Ronaldo back ‘home’ at Manchester United, David De Gea insists

David De Gea says it is massive for Manchester United to have Cristiano Ronaldo back “home”.After four trophyless years, the Red Devils complemented the summer signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane by bringing back one of the club’s greatest ever players.Ronaldo signed on deadline day from Juventus and scored twice on his second debut as Newcastle were swatted aside 4-1 on Saturday.The 36-year-old is now set to make his first Champions League appearance for United since the 2009 final defeat to Barcelona in Rome, with De Gea excited by his impact.“It’s great to have Cristiano back at home,” the...
West Ham earn quick revenge as Manuel Lanzini knocks Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.Not since May 2007 and Solskjaer’s last Premier League game as a player for United had West Ham been able to celebrate come the full-time whistle at this stadium; there were plenty of smiles from the away side this time though, particularly after extremely recent events. This was the second...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s handling of Manchester United wheel impresses David Moyes

David Moyes insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the tools at his disposal to win the Premier League title for Manchester United this season.The return of Cristiano Ronaldo and the arrivals of England winger Jadon Sancho and France defender Raphael Varane have raised expectation levels at Old Trafford, where the league trophy was last lifted in 2013.Moyes, who took over from Sir Alex Ferguson as United boss after that triumph but lasted only 10 months in the job, believes Solskjaer has been given the time he was not afforded and the players to end their nine-year drought.He said: “I think Manchester...
West Ham vs Manchester United player ratings: Jesse Lingard and David De Gea shine in dramatic Red Devils win

West Ham suffered defeat to Manchester United in their thrilling 2-1 Premier League clash.The Hammers had to defend for the majority of the first half and they did so solidly, particularly through Kurt Zouma.The hosts then started to turn their attack on with Jarrod Bowen pressuring Harry Maguire into a mistake. He coughed up possession and Bowen had a chance at goal that was dealt with well by David de Gea.Both teams had a few chances, the closest being from Bruno Fernandes, until West Ham broke the deadlock. Said Benrahma took a shot which deflected off of Raphael Varane to...
David de Gea finally ends penalty hoodoo by saving his first in FIVE years from Mark Noble in Manchester United's 2-1 win over West Ham... breaking a record of 40 missed penalty saves

David de Gea finally put his penalty-saving curse behind him after stopping Mark Noble's effort in Manchester United's 2-1 win over West Ham on Sunday. De Gea, known for being a fantastic shot-stopper when at his best, has been dogged by his penalty failures for several years. But with United's...
David De Gea ends long wait for penalty save with last-gasp heroics at West Ham

David De Gea’s last-gasp penalty save to secure Manchester United’s victory at West Ham ended a painful run of 40 successive spot-kicks since he last kept one out.The Spaniard was called into action to keep out Mark Noble’s added-time penalty as the Red Devils held on for a 2-1 win at the London Stadium.De Gea came under fire after last season’s Europa League final loss to Villarreal when every player from the Spanish side converted from 12 yards, with the goalkeeper’s own miss from the spot then condemning United to an 11-10 shoot-out defeat.That continued his miserable run from penalties...
West Ham vs Manchester United: Five things we learned as David de Gea earns visitors dramatic win

Jesse Lingard scored a late winner for Manchester United on his return to West Ham as David de Gea saved a last-minute penalty from Mark Noble to hand them a 2-1 victory.Said Benrahma opened the scoring on the half hour mark when his shot took a wicked deflection off Raphael Varane and wrong-footed David de Gea.But their lead lasted just five minutes as Cristiano Ronaldo netted his fourth goal since returning to England. The 36-year-old latched on to the end of a Bruno Fernandes cross and poked home at the second attempt after Lukasz Fabianski spilled his initial effort.Manchester United...
Gary Lineker questions David Moyes' 'baffling' decision to bring on Mark Noble to take a penalty in the dying moments with West Ham trailing 2-1... which the club captain MISSES

Gary Lineker has slammed David Moyes' decision to send Mark Noble on to take a last-gasp penalty, which he missed as West Ham fell to a dramatic 2-1 defeat against Manchester United. Said Benrahma and Cristiano Ronaldo's strikes left the game finely poised at half-time before former Iron Jesse Lingard...
Lingard, De Gea salvage the win for Manchester United

Manchester United pulled out a 2-1 win over West Ham thanks to some late game heroics by both Jesse Lingard and David de Gea. Lingard curled a shot in the 89th minute to give the Red Devils the lead and De Gea stopped a penalty by Mark Noble to preserve the lead in the final moments of the game.
