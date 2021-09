There are many arguments to be made about the best food around Villanova’s campus, and there are many options that students can choose from. However, I am here to say that Minella’s Diner should be one’s top choice when it comes to deciding where to eat on a Friday or Saturday night or for breakfast on a Sunday morning. There are many reasons to choose Minella’s Diner, including the relatively short and easy ride from campus, the prices that are reasonable for college students, the long hours that it’s open and other students one can meet there.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO