Deptford Dub Club: Tessa Special

At this special we are featuring Tessa (The Slits), along with guests, playing the best of music of Jamaican origin, in traditional Soundsystem style. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. This month the D.D.C. features a feast of talent,...
Buena Vista Social Club, the landmark 1996 celebration of Cuban music, has been reissued by World Circuit for its 25th anniversary. Out today, the new editions comprise 2LP + 2CD Deluxe Book Pack, 2CD Casebook, 2LP Gatefold Vinyl and Digital Formats. These definitive editions contain the original album as remastered by GRAMMY Winning engineer Bernie Grundman, as well as previously unheard tracks from the original 1996 session tapes. Other features across the formats include new liner notes, unseen photography and lyrics, with further biographies, art prints and a written history of the legendary original Havana club available exclusively within the Deluxe Book Pack format.
Walk'n'Skank is Glasgow's longest running Soundsystem & Bass music club night. Join us for another BIG session at Walk n Skank as we celebrate bass queen Vixen Sound's birthday in a soundsystem style. Special dancehall selections running all night long, coming from epic selectors & pals Tenement Sounds, Decades of...
Live music is making a comeback in a lovely ambient chapel. Three local artists known for great performances guarantee you a night you wont forget. From the angelic acoustics of Hermon Chapel come a night of ambience and beautiful live music to entertain you all after a long old two years of COVID 19. The town of Oswestry will see three local artists take to the stage to showcase their music and art. Tickets cost £6 and will guarantee you a great night.
Although rumors about a Fugees reunion tour had been bubbling for days before it was actually announced on Tuesday, the news still made a splash: a multi-date international tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s galvanizing 1996 album “The Score” would be starting in a matter of weeks (see dates here), and would be officially introduced the next night at a pop-up show in New York at a location to be announced.
And indeed, the group — Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel — and a big backing band did perform at the Roof at Pier 17 in a...
11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) To celebrate freshers week & the start of the new season, we bring you a night of the best local DNB / Jungle talent!. Info: Unfortunately due to Whiney & Degs being pulled off this event, despite efforts to try & make it wor.
9PM - 3.30AM. Celebrating all things Dancehall & Afrobeats we’re bringing non-stop vibes, good energy and all the freshest anthems, all night! This is not an event to miss!. Music Policy: Dancehall, Afrobeats, Bashment, Soca plus Hip-Hop, Trap & RnB. Expect to hear artists including: WizKid, Davido, Burna Boy, J...
Join Mike Skinner from The Streets for a live DJ set at YES (Pink Room) in Manchester at 11pm on Friday 24th September 2021. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows.
The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement.
Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album.
Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
8:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 4:00am) Our LOOP Storie Continue, This Time We Return With Another Great Artist LINDSEY MATTHEWS(ABODE)From IBIZA coming to 43, House & Minimal. LOOP FREE ENTRY B4 10PM £5 B4 MIDNIGHT more after. This Time We Return With Another Great Artist LINDSEY MATTHEWS (ABODE) plus guest...
11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) Clint Boom // Courteeners Afterparty on Saturday 25th September 2021. Entry price (public): £3 - £5 - £7 (Additional fees may apply) Staff follow all safety protocols as directed by local authorities. One way systems in place. cleaning. Use of cleaning chemicals that are...
Rihanna Shows Her Baby Bump In Dazed Magazine Maternity Photoshoot. Congratulations are in order for Pop singer Rihanna who’s reportedly pregnant. According to two people close to the superstar, she is “100% pregnant.”. Couple of weeks back, an insider hinted us that Rihanna’s boo A$AP Rocky is planning to propose...
Carrie Underwood‘s jaw-dropping legs are getting told they’re the “best in the game” as photos of the 38-year-old country singer circulate her Instagram. The “American Idol” OG, whose legs are now as famous as her power voice, has been updating with live performance snaps – even ones in pouring rain – with a recent batch highlighting the killer pins and the signature country-glam style.
Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting.
“I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
Katy Perry has stepped out in Santa Barbara for a stroll on the beach with her mom, and mini-me daughter Daisy Dove. See the cute pics!. Katy Perry has enjoyed a day at the beach with her daughter Daisy Dove, who is already one year old! The 36-year-old chart-topper stepped out in Santa Barbara on August 31 in a pair of striped pants and an olive green tube top, which she paired with a matching green shawl. The “California Gurls” singer also donned a woven bucket hat and dangling earrings, and she carried her tiny pet pooch in her arms while little Daisy played in the water.
Having these two look out for each other after almost two decades of separation makes one wonder why they broke up in the first place. LaBelle never withheld that information from the general public. Armstead Edwards, famed for being the ex-husband of American singer Patti LaBelle, was married to her...
Barbra Streisand spent the last few decades traveling the globe as an iconic singer and actress, starring in Hollywood classics like Funny Girl, Yentl and The Way We Were. These days, though, she’s relishing her role as a doting grandma to her four grandchildren, Trevor, Eden, Westlyn and Chapel. Barbra...
As family, friends and fans alike mourn the death of the Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams, many of his queer Black admirers have been reflecting on the importance of his groundbreaking portrayals of gay Black men. Williams, who was found dead Monday at his home in Brooklyn, New York, at...
(NEXSTAR) – Garth Brooks is ready to keep performing at dive bars — despite canceling his stadium shows — because the fans at those dive bars will be vaccinated, he says. Brooks had previously announced the cancellation of the remaining five dates of his Stadium Tour in mid-August, amid concern...
