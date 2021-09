It seems so long ago — before Sunday’s kickoff — the thought was the Dolphins could grab an early hold on the AFC East. That thought ended in the ugliest first quarter you could script. Tua Tagovailoa was sacked on two of the game’s first three plays — then knocked out of the game on the second possession. Buffalo scored on a 12-second possession. It was, 14-0, at the end of the quarter, and ...

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO