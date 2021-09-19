CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The South Korean Writer Locked Up for Daring to Go North: Hwang Sok-yong’s Memoir The Prisoner

By Colin Marshall
lareviewofbooks.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reunification of Germany has long been a topic of interest among South Koreans invested in relations with the North. When the Berlin Wall fell, Hwang Sok-yong was one of the few such South Koreans actually there to witness it. Though known primarily as a novelist, Hwang split his energies between writing and political agitation in the early decades of his now more than half-century-long literary career. He often failed to strike an ideal balance between the two, as he admits in his memoir The Prisoner (수인), recently published by Verso in Anton Hur and Sora Kim-Russell’s English translation. This German sojourn comes early in the book, whose 624 pages (condensed from the two-volume original) ultimately constitute a full autobiography, albeit a chronologically shuffled one. Through these episodes of his life he interweaves the titular narrative, that of his half-decade’s political imprisonment by the South Korean government.

blog.lareviewofbooks.org

Comments / 0

Related
newscentermaine.com

Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of South Korean ties

SEOUL, South Korea — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday criticized South Korea's president and threatened a “complete destruction” of bilateral relations after both of the countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart. The launches of missiles underscored a return of tensions between the rivals...
POLITICS
thedrive

South Korea Tests Four New Missiles After North Korean Launches

A “high-power” ballistic missile and a supersonic cruise missile are among new developments revealed in the latest round of Korean saber-rattling. South Korea has followed up last week’s reported test of a North Korean land-attack cruise missile by announcing a raft of new weapons of its own, including what it describes as a “high-power” ballistic missile able to carry a heavier warhead than previous weapons. Also revealed today was a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile, which has also been successfully tested, and which apparently features a ramjet propulsion system. These were just part of a flurry of new details about South Korean missile developments, also including a new air-launched long-range cruise missile, while Seoul’s previously disclosed submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is now reported to have completed a full launch sequence.
MILITARY
The Conversation UK

Missile tests: how North and South Korea became locked in a dangerous arms race

Recent tit-for-tat missile tests on the Korean peninsula have ratcheted up tensions in the region. On September 15, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, just two days after it tested a new long-range cruise missile capable of reaching targets in Japan and South Korea. Hours later, South Korea tested a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, making it one of only seven countries with this technology.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Sontag
Reuters

Japan and South Korea meet, restate positions in dispute

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong on Thursday and the two restated positions in a dispute that has brought tit-for-tat trade restrictions, but agreed to accelerate consultations to resolve the issue, Japan's account of the meeting said. Motegi and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Korean People#South Koreans#English#German#The United Nations#North Korean
Texarkana Gazette

Cho Yong-gi, who spread Christianity in South Korea, dies at 85

SEOUL, South Korea — The Rev. Cho Yong-gi, the charismatic founder of one of the world's largest megachurches, whose preaching of "can-do positive thinking" helped fuel the explosive growth of Christianity in a once war-ravaged South Korea, died Tuesday at a hospital in Seoul. He was 85. Cho, an emeritus...
WORLD
BBC

Kim Yo-jong says North Korea open to ending war if conditions met

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says they are willing to resume talks with the South if it ends its "hostile policies". Kim Yo-jong was responding to a renewed call from the South to officially declare an end to the Korean War. The conflict, which split the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

North Korea proposes talks if S Korea lifts hostility

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister says North Korea is willing to resume talks with South Korea if it doesn’t provoke the North with hostile policies and double standards. Kim Yo Jong made the comments Friday in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s renewed...
WORLD
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

Days after outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in made possibly his last ambitious push to diplomatically resolve the standoff over North Korea's nuclear program, the North on Friday rejected his call for a declaration ending the Korean War, making it clear it has no interest in political statements unless they bring badly needed relief from crippling economic sanctions. Nuclear diplomacy between the U.S. and North Korea has stalled over disagreements over a relaxation of the U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for steps toward denuclearization by the North.Analysts say North Korea is trying to use Moon’s desire for inter-Korean engagement to...
WORLD
Reuters

Vietnam willing to share information with China for its bid to join CPTPP

HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam said on Thursday it is willing to share its experience and information with China for the world's second largest economy's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). "The CPTPP is an open free trade agreement," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le...
CHINA
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

NKorea slams US over submarine deal, warns countermeasures

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has criticized a U.S. decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and threatened unspecified countermeasures if it finds the deal affects its security. State media on Monday published comments from an unidentified North Korean Foreign Ministry official who called the arrangement between U.S.,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy