CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Do she need an attorney?

By Asked in Preston, ID
avvo.com
 5 days ago

My girlfriend has four kids with one man that died. The kids collect social security death benefits. She was just notified that a 5th child with a different woman was discovered and that the amount the four kids get is going to reduce in order to provide to 5th kid. 5th kid receives child support from another living male that adopted him and his mother works. My girlfriend can't work and two of her four children are autistic. Is it worth disputing and would an attorney be necessary?

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Can You Lose Your Social Security Over Delinquent Debt?

Part of your Social Security benefits can be garnished for delinquent federal student loan payments, taxes, and court-ordered payments. Private creditors can't garnish your Social Security. Social Security won't retroactively adjust past payments over unpaid debt. Sometimes you have no choice but to retire with debt, particularly when an illness...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Child Support#Paternity#Ssa
Motley Fool

Here's What to Do if You Own a Home and Are on Social Security

Struggling to get by on Social Security? Your home could be the solution. There's a reason why people are often advised to save for retirement in a 401(k) or IRA. Social Security generally doesn't pay older adults enough money to live comfortably. According to the Social Security Administration, the average retired worker today collects $1,543 a month, which helps pay some of the bills, but it may not cover all expenses.
REAL ESTATE
thepennyhoarder.com

Who Gets Your Social Security if You Die Tomorrow?

Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system?. Who Gets...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Yakima Herald Republic

Automatic Student Loan Forgiveness Coming for Nearly Half a Million

Automatic student debt assistance is on the way for nearly half a million borrowers due to recent rule changes at the U.S. Department of Education. In a flurry of loan relief announcements, the Education Department outlined several groups of student loan borrowers who will receive automatic aid unless they choose to opt out.
EDUCATION
yaktrinews.com

Retiring at 70? Here’s the Maximum You Can Collect in Social Security Income

There’s no perfect age to begin collecting Social Security, but many people are waiting until age 70 because of benefit-boosting, delayed retirement credits. If you’re filing for Social Security at age 70 this year, then those credits are going to result in a monthly Social Security payment that’s a lot bigger than if you filed when you were younger.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
FingerLakes1.com

IRS, state labor departments tell residents to repay stimulus checks, unemployment benefits

The IRS and state labor departments are telling millions of Americans to repay stimulus checks and unemployment benefits. The benefits distributed during the coronavirus pandemic prevented millions of families from reaching their financial brink. That hasn’t stopped state and federal agencies from reclaiming funds paid out in 2020. For many, the biggest issue is that repayment demands have not been validated.
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people who make more than $400,000 per year from converting pre-tax retirement savings accounts into a Roth IRA.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

One more stimulus check? Could $2,000 payments be possible under new federal plan?

How big will the next round of stimulus checks be? $600, $1,200, $2,000, or even more?. Next week a third round of Child Tax Credit payments will go out to most American families. The official date for those stimulus payments, part of the American Rescue Plan, are scheduled to hit bank accounts by direct deposit on September 15. Those won’t be the only stimulus check payments going out to families across the U.S. though.
ECONOMY
q13fox.com

Biden administration extends $1B of additional student loan debt forgiveness

The Department of Education is canceling an additional $1.1 billion of federal student loan debt for borrowers who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to an Aug. 26 press release. Beginning in September, the Department will automatically discharge the student loan debt for 115,000 eligible borrowers. This isn't the...
EDUCATION
MassLive.com

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors? Senior Citizens League creates petition to support social security recipients

As COVID pandemic benefits end in Massachusetts, the Senior Citizens League made a petition for Congress to issue a $1,400 stimulus check to social security recipients. “I (and/or my spouse) want Social Security recipients to receive a $1,400.00 emergency stimulus check to cope during this unprecedented inflationary year. Social Security benefits are one of the few types of income in retirement adjusted for inflation. But soaring inflation has taken a toll on household finances of retired and disabled Social Security recipients,” the nonpartisan group’s petition read.
BUSINESS
smobserved.com

Why is My Social Security Cost of Living Increase Different From Everyone Else's?

Ask Rusty – Is My COLA Increase Based on My Current SS Benefit?. AdvertisementDear Rusty: I started collecting SS when I turned 70 to maximize my income. One factor that is never mentioned is that the annual cost of living increase appears to be based on the previous year's payment. I've talked to others who are about my age (77) and we talked about how much of an adder we will receive. Those who collected earlier always get much less than I do. So, it appears that the annual increase is based on previous year's payment and not on the original payment from when I started collecting, so it has a compounding impact. Frequently the increase received by those who collected early covers the Medicare increase plus a small adder, whereas I have been getting a much larger increase. Can you comment? Signed: Wondering.
PERSONAL FINANCE
southarkansassun.com

Food Assistance Known as SNAP Benefits To Increase Starting October

US President Joe Biden announced that the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits has been approved, a boost that the White House and proponents of the move hope will help low-income families afford healthier food choices when stocking their refrigerators and pantries. SNAP Benefits Will Increase More Than 25%...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy