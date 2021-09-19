CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers’ Home Opener Set for Sunday

By Bob Cupp
 5 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in the second week of NFL regular season action. Sunday’s game will be Pittsburgh’s first home contest of the 2021 season. The Steelers will be without the services of defensive tackle Carlos Davis, who is out with a knee...

The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
CBS Pittsburgh

Low-Flying Helicopters Seen Over Downtown Practice For Steelers Home Opener

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several low-flying helicopters were spotted over parts of the city Wednesday morning. The four military helicopters over downtown Pittsburgh left many wondering what was going on. (Photo Credit: Bryan Orr/KDKA) Pittsburgh Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten tells KDKA that it is practice for Sunday’s Home Opener. Lauten says the pilots were practicing their flyover over Heinz Field! The team can’t wait for fans to be back in the yellow seats cheering loud and proud.
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reveals Ben Roethlisberger Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense looked lifeless at times on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. As if things weren’t bad enough on that side of the ball, it turns out Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with an injury this week. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Roethlisberger...
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt practices after Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers should pay All-Pro

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday he was "optimistic" star pass-rusher T.J. Watt would practice with teammates in full on Wednesday after the two-time First-Team All-Pro participated only in individual drills throughout the summer because he's on the final year of his rookie contract and understandably wants a new deal.
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
pennbets.com

The Challenge Of 2021 Begins For Steelers As Underdogs In Buffalo Sunday

The Steelers open their 2021 season Sunday afternoon with a harbinger of what lies ahead in a challenging year: a road trip to Buffalo to kick off what is viewed as the NFL’s toughest schedule. Pennsylvania’s baker’s dozen of online sportsbooks make the Steelers 6.5-point underdogs vs. a rising Bills...
cbslocal.com

Alex Highsmith Cleared To Play Sunday Against Buffalo Bills For Steelers’ Season Opener

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have confirmed that linebacker Alex Highsmith will play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, according to Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten. The Tribune-Review reports that on Highsmith had missed practice on Thursday due to the injury. Highsmith’s status was listed as questionable at first,...
CBS Pittsburgh

Scott Blasey To Sing National Anthem At Heinz Field For Steelers Home Opener

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Steelers take the field for their home opener on Sunday, a local musician will be getting things started by singing the Star-Spangled Banner. Scott Blasey, lead singer of the Clarks, announced on social media that he will be singing the national anthem. Blasey says he’s grateful and honored and can’t wait to share the day with his family and with Steeler nation. Just before 1 PM this Sunday I’ll be singing the Star-Spangled Banner amidst a sea of black & gold at Heinz Field! Thank you @steelers for the opportunity. I’m grateful and honored. I can’t wait to share what will be an unforgettable day w my family and Steeler nation. #HereWeGo — Scott Blasey (@scottblasey) September 13, 2021 The Steelers kicked off their season with a win over the Bills on the road in Buffalo and will look to move to 2-0 as they head back home to host the Las Vegas Raiders.
cbslocal.com

Dan + Shay Pump Up Steelers Fan Ahead Of Home Opener Against Raiders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dan + Shay are ready for Sunday. Are you?. Decked out in black and gold, the country music duo released a pump-up video ahead of the Steelers’ home opener against the Raiders at Heinz Field. “Sounds like @DanAndShay want to be in Pittsburgh for 10,000 hours and...
Steelers Depot

Steelers Open Week 2 As 6-Point Consensus Home Favorites Over Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to remain perfect in Week 2 by beating the (1-0) Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Heinz Field. Not surprisingly, the Steelers opened Week 2 on Tuesday as six-point consensus home favorites over the Raiders, according to vegasinsider.com. That line has now shrunk to 5.5-points at the time of this post, however.
chatsports.com

Reversal of fortune: Young Steelers set to open vs. stable Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- For years, the Steelers have been a team built around their stability. The system, players and coaches have remained the same, making the transition from year to year relatively stable. It was teams such as the Bills that had constant turnover, something that happens when your...
reviewjournal.com

Predicting player props for Steelers-Raiders on Sunday

Ed Graney 2-3 Vincent Bonsignore 1-4 ■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Edwards and Derek Carr found a little something at the end of the Ravens game. ■ Ed Graney: Under — He had the game — I mean the best seven minutes or so — of his young career last week and finished with 32.
96.1 The Breeze

The Pittsburgh Steelers Spoil The Buffalo Bills 2021 Home Opener

All Buffalo Bills fans knew how special Sunday would be, going back weeks and even months ago, but seeing it in person was a whole different story. Over 70,000 screaming Bills fans packed Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon for what was the first full-capacity home game since the 2019 season finale.
