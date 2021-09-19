CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Is Coming Soon

By Matt Singer
 5 days ago
The Lost Boys have been found again. A few years after The CW tried to turn the iconic 80s teen vampire movie into a television series, Warner Bros. will now instead attempt to mount a new film version. The stars will be Noah Jupe from the A Quiet Place franchise and Jaeden Martell from the recent It films. The director is Jonathan Entwhistle, whose previous work includes the recent series The End of the F—ing World and I Am Not Okay With This.

femalefirst.co.uk

Watch the new trailer for star-studded movie: A Boy Called Christmas

Christmas is fast approaching, and with last year (2020) not bring many new films, this year (2021) is already seeing a flood of amazing new films; let’s hope more holiday movies release towards the end of the year!. Holiday movies are things many of us look forward to, like classics...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern-day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through Automatik. Zac...
MOVIES
First look at The Walking Dead star in new Sky movie

We just got our first look at the actor behind one of The Walking Dead's creepiest characters going in a totally new direction to Save The Cinema in the upcoming Sky movie, set for release early next year. Samantha Morton appears in a brand new first-look snap at the film,...
MOVIES
2021 fall movie preview: 25 movies coming soon to theaters or streaming platforms

The fall 2021 movie slate shows that theaters are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our 2021 fall movie preview looks a lot like last year’s edition, when we wrote about the “topsy-turvy reality” that engulfed the movie world. Customers paid more to stream a movie at home than they would in a theater. Streaming companies, already ascendant before the pandemic, were fast becoming a priority in every studio’s release schedule. And blockbuster sequels, reboots, and spin-offs that had previously been seen as sure things were moved around the release calendar at will, as studios fretted about lost revenues.
MOVIES
‘The Lost Boys’ Movie In Works At Warner Bros After Pilot Not Moving Forward At CW

The revival of 1987 cult classic vampire feature The Lost Boys continues. After the CW opted that Rob Thomas’ pilot was a no-go, Warner Bros. is prepping a new take with screenwriter Randy McKinnon and Jonathan Entwistle directing, Deadline has confirmed. A Quiet Place franchise actor Noah Jupe will star alongside It actor Jaeden Martell. Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing. Zac Frognowski and Josh Glick are EPs. The original movie, which was billed as a comedy horror, and grossed over $32M at the domestic B.O., follows two brothers, who after moving to a new town, discover that it’s occupied by vampires. Hollywood Reporter first had the...
MOVIES
Lost Boys Movie In The Works After TV Pilot Fails To Get Greenlit

There’s a lot of magic within the vampire movie genre, and we’re not talking about the kind of magic you’re thinking. The vampires in this upcoming film don’t really do the whole magic thing; they’re more the bloodthirsty undead type than the spells and magic happenings type. The magic we’re...
MOVIES
‘The Lost Boys’ is set for a reboot

Hoda Kotb's new podcast is live! Listen to the first two episodes of 'Making Space'. A reboot of the 1987 vampire film “The Lost Boys” is in the works. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the stars will include Noah Jupe of “A Quiet Place” and Jaeden Martell of “Defending Jacob.”Sept. 20, 2021.
MOVIES
‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Sets Paramount Plus and Theatrical Release on Nov. 10

After delaying its initial release, Paramount Pictures announced that the live-action “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will open both in theaters and on Paramount Plus on Nov. 10. Based on the children’s book series written by Norman Bridwell, the film will follow middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) who meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) and is given a little, red puppy only to wake up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure...
MOVIES
