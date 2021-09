In many countries, a strong lead in the polls often results in a landslide -- but things are not so simple under Germany's complex election system. In the end, frontrunner Olaf Scholz, the current vice-chancellor and finance minister, may be forced into torturous coalition haggling with any number of potential partners to succeed Angela Merkel at the chancellery. The reason is post-war Germany's election system, which mixes the "winner-takes-all" approach of Britain and the United States with the proportional representation system that allows for more small parties.

ELECTIONS ・ 23 HOURS AGO