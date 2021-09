Joe Tiller made the Notre Dame-Purdue rivalry fun, mostly because Purdue won on occasion. Notre Dame leads the all-time series by 30 games, but a large portion of that leads comes from the Irish going 28-6 against Purdue after the Boilers had a very nice 16 year run (11-5) in the 50s and 60s. Purdue has beaten a No. 1 ranked team seven times in its history, surprisingly the third most such wins of ANY school. The Irish were quite charitable in that regard, giving us four of those wins. I guess it pays to have one of the traditional powers of college football on the schedule for almost 70 years.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO