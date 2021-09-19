NW Pac-12 Football

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Ty Thompson threw for a pair of second-half touchdowns and No. 4 Oregon overcame a sluggish start to beat Stony Brook 48-7 on Saturday in a game that was delayed because of lightning. Ducks starter Anthony Brown threw for a touchdown and ran for another but left the game at halftime after he was sacked twice to close out the second quarter. It was unclear if he was injured. The Ducks, coming off their big win last weekend against Ohio State, improved to 3-0 as they head into Pac-12 play next weekend.