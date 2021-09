Comedian Kate Quigley says she “is on the mend” after taking cocaine laced with fentanyl that killed three at a Los Angeles house party.Ms Quigley took to Twitter to update fans on her condition after she was hospitalised after becoming unresponsive at a party in the Venice Beach area over the weekend.She was responding to a tweet from comedian Jamie Kennedy who called the shocking incident “an absolute tragedy” and sent his love to Ms Quigley.“Awww. Thx love. Im on the mend,” the 39-year-old replied on Wednesday, along with a heart and prayer emoji.Comedians Fuquan Johnson, 42, and Enrico...

