CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints Made Several Calls About Trading For Kyle Fuller, Also Had Interest In Stephon Gilmore

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Rapoport of NFL Media reports that several teams called Broncos GM George Paton to inquire about a potential trade for one of their cornerbacks. Rapoport mentions that the Saints were more aggressive than most in trying to get a deal done and they made “several” calls about a trade for CB Kyle Fuller.

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kenny Stills Has A 2-Word Message For Saints Fans

On Monday night, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo announced that Kenny Stills is signing with the New Orleans Saints. This will mark the veteran wideout’s second tenure with the franchise. The Saints selected Stills in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact in Sean...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Ian Rapoport
Yardbarker

After Rotating Kyle Fuller and Ethan Pocic on Sunday, Seahawks Need to Pick a Lane at Center

For much of the offseason, the center position was a great point of emphasis in debates about the Seahawks' roster construction. Fans and pundits alike clamored for the team to address what was considered to be a massive hole after 2020 starter Ethan Pocic struggled in the team's wild-card loss to the Rams and subsequently headed to free agency.
NFL
Boston

Ian Rapoport hints Patriots’ PUP move could resolve Stephon Gilmore saga

Rapoport claimed Gilmore wouldn't have been ready to start the season but could be willing to play on his current salary for fewer games. As the Patriots prepare to play their first game of the 2021 season, one of the team’s biggest questions has yet to be fully answered: what’s going on with Stephon Gilmore?
NFL
NBC Sports

Devin McCourty: We feel good about what we have without Stephon Gilmore

For much of the offseason, there was some thought that the Patriots could trade cornerback Stephon Gilmore as he was looking for a contract adjustment that the team hasn’t been willing to give him. Gilmore was never dealt, but he won’t be in the lineup against the Dolphins in Week...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Saints#American Football#Nfl Media#Gm#Cb#Texans#Bears#Packers
USA Today

Ian Rapoport doesn't believe Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore will be traded

The tricky situation regarding Stephon Gilmore and the New England Patriots has yet to be resolved. The star cornerback is entering the fifth year of his contract and he made it clear that he won’t play for the $7 million he’s set to make. Gilmore is still reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him in 2020 — ultimately leading to him landing on the PUP list and putting him out for the first six weeks of the 2021 season.
NFL
audacy.com

Several Saints personnel test positive for Covid-19

The Saints on Tuesday were dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak which was mostly impacting the offensive coaching staff. A "handful" of offensive coaches tested positive for the virus, the team announced on Tuesday morning, while Adam Schefter of ESPN later reported that one player and a team nutritionist had also tested positive.
NFL
USA Today

Adrian Phillips says Patriots will be 'fine' despite Stephon Gilmore's 'unfortunate' absence

There’s no doubt about the fact that Stephon Gilmore’s absence through six weeks will hurt the New England Patriots. But, as we all know, the next man will step up for Bill Belichick’s team and no excuses will be made. The Patriots will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 with J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills (dealing with an ankle injury), Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade at the cornerback position.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyle Fuller Starts Out on Right Foot

Kyle Fuller is easily this week's former Bears player of the week after Denver's Week 1 27-13 win over the New York Giants. The former Bears first-round draft pick made two pass defenses and had six tackles to help Vic Fangio's defense shut down Daniel Jones and the Giants offense.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Stephon Gilmore

Bills WR Stefon Diggs acknowledged that his stay with the Minnesota Vikings finished on a bad note and felt like he had a “fresh start” when being traded to Buffalo. “Coming from my old team — I hate talking about old stuff — but up to me wanting to leave and go to another place, I was a good teammate,” Diggs said, via Jon Scott. “It wasn’t until I wanted to do something else is when I became a bad teammate. So as far as when things are going good, it’s all good until it’s not good. So for me, even then, I always tried to play with a chip on my shoulder and lead my team the best way I know how. Coming here I had a fresh start. It was fair for people to make their assumptions or their assessments from the outside looking in. That’s fair. I just look at it as, when I get there I’ll show them who I am and we’ll go from there. As far as my new chapter with my new team, things are going pretty good.”
NFL
NESN

Ty Law Implores Patriots To Work Out New Deal For Stephon Gilmore

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. The first regular-season week of the 2021 NFL season is behind us, and Stephon Gilmore remains without a new contract. The New England Patriots star cornerback is recovering from a quad injury, but that coincided with a holdout of sorts as...
NFL
NECN

Having Stephon Gilmore Changes Dynamic of Patriots Defense

Breer: Having Gilmore changes dynamic of Patriots defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Though the New England Patriots gave up only 17 points in a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the play of the defense in critical moments emerged as a cause for concern. One player who...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Trade Was 'Never' Close Before Being Put on PUP List

The New England Patriots were reportedly "never" close to trading Stephon Gilmore despite consistent rumors to the contrary. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported teams were hesitant to give up a high draft pick for an aging cornerback in the final year of his contract, whereas the Patriots refused to sell low on the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Latest on Stephon Gilmore’s Contract Dispute // Tom Brady Shades Bill Belichick Again // Kris Meyer Calls In – 9/16 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Jeff Howe’s latest report on contract negotiations between the Patriots and Stephon Gilmore. (10:17) We react to some of Tom Brady’s comments from his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, where they talked about Rob Gronkowski coming out retirement, playing with selfish wide receivers, and competing.
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Why Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Trade Efforts Have Failed — So Far

A Stephon Gilmore trade might have happened by now if the Patriots’ asking price wasn’t so steep. Following a Gilmore-less training camp loaded with trade rumors and reported contract disputes, New England ultimately put the star cornerback on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after the preseason. Gilmore will miss at least the first six games of the 2021 season, and all signs point toward the 30-year-old (31 on Sunday) returning, if healthy, and hitting free agency next spring.
NFL
NESN

How Stephon Gilmore Is Helping J.C. Jackson Prep For Jets’ Corey Davis

Back in 2018, then-Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis toasted Stephon Gilmore for 125 yards and a touchdown on seven catches in a 34-10 rout of the New England Patriots. It was a rare dud for the Patriots’ star corner, who would earn first-team All-Pro honors that season, then the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy