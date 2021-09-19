CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Superbikes: Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Jonathan Rea by one point

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToprak Razgatlioglu reclaimed the lead in the World Superbike Championship by finishing second in the second feature race in Barcelona. Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu was behind Michael Ruben Rinaldi, while Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea was sixth. Six-time champion Rea now trails the Turkish rider by one point, with Scott Redding 59...

