CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Anker’s Nebula Android TV Stick Is Pricey, But the Remote Might Be Worth It

By Suzanne Humphries
reviewgeek.com
 4 days ago

Anker teased a Nebula 4K streaming dongle back in May, and now it’s finally here (albeit with little fanfare on Anker’s part). It gives you yet another option for streaming content and, while it’s a bit on the pricey side at $89.99, its included remote control might make it worthwhile.

www.reviewgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

This 65-inch LG 4K TV is $270 off at Best Buy

Labor Day TV sales are winding down now that the holiday weekend is over, but Best Buy is still offering some can’t miss deals on a range of excellent televisions. For example, you can get the 65-inch LG NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV for $629 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $270 off its usual price, which makes this easily one of the best TV deals we’ve seen all year.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon's most powerful Fire TV Stick yet comes with Wi-Fi 6 and a killer price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While Amazon is not yet ready to unveil any new Echo hardware, most likely reserving a bunch of upgraded smart speakers and/or smart displays for a product launch event later this fall, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (yes, really) has arrived with little to no fanfare ahead of an October 7 delivery start.
ELECTRONICS
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#4k Tv#Tv Apps#Hdr#Dongle#Hdmi#Wi Fi#Dolby Digital Plus#Watchlist
Digital Trends

Save over $300 with this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal at Walmart

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals from different retailers, giving you the chance to purchase a massive screen for your home theater setup for cheaper than usual. If you don’t know where to start, you might want to begin by browsing Walmart TV deals, which includes a $312 discount for this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV that brings its price down to just $388, from its original price of $700.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Black Friday TV deals — what to expect in 2021

We've been waiting for Black Friday TV deals all year. Sure, you can score some excellent TV deals right now, but Black Friday TV deals are the creme de la creme of TV sales with epic prices you simply don't see any other time of the year. For example, one...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful solar generator is down to $180 at Amazon today

At Amazon today, you can buy the FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator for just $180, saving you $43 on the usual deal. If you need a new power generator for your camping trips or any road trips you have planned, or simply because your home suffers from a lot of power outages, you’ll be delighted by how useful this portable power generator can be. Be quick though as we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price and you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Best Car Phone Mounts 2021: Magnetic, Suction Cup, more

Stand-alone GPS units are a thing of the past. If your car doesn’t have a built-in navigation system, then you probably know where you’re going always (unlikely) or you use your cell phone for navigation (more likely). But it’s very dangerous to be looking down at your phone for directions as you’re driving (just as it is to text and drive). Take the safe approach to find directions by getting a cell phone mount for your car. Having your phone on a mount lets you see it while still being able to keep your eyes on the road. Plus, you can...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy may have just won Labor Day with this 65-inch Sony 4K TV deal

If you’re looking for a massive TV then you need to head to Best Buy right now. It’s possible to snap up a Sony 65-inch Class X85J 4K TV for just $1,000 as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. Ordinarily priced at $1,600, there’s a massive saving of $600 to be enjoyed here alongside the similarly massive TV screen. The deal is only available today — Labor Day — so if you want to get in on the action, you’ll need to be fast. You won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Keep Your Home Safe and Secure With One of These Outdoor Security Cameras

Outdoor home security cameras protect and monitor your home with advantages such as night vision, loud sirens and motion detection capabilities, all the while allowing you to see and capture your footage in high definition. These are not your basic, outdated, motion sensor security lights; these systems are high-tech, indoor- and outdoor-ready, weatherproofed, and allow easy remote viewing access from your phone or device. What to Look for in Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras Depending on your household needs, there is a camera for everyone; it is just a matter of choosing which featured amenities are most important. The best wireless outdoor security...
ELECTRONICS
AFTVnews

Comparison of specs for the Fire TV Stick 4K vs the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max — Plus why they matter

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is, in my opinion, the most exciting new Fire TV device since the release of the 2nd-gen Fire TV Cube two years ago. While it certainly could be better (*cough* 8GB storage sucks *couch*), it seems to check a lot of the right boxes that you’d want in an upgrade to the original 4K Firestick. When the Fire TV Stick 4K was released in 2018, it was pretty groundbreaking since it was the first device at its price point to support all of the major video and audio standards, like 4K@60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max seems to carry on that strength and adds several new improvements. Here’s a detailed comparison table between the specifications of the original Fire TV Stick 4K versus the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as well as why each improvement matters.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is now available for the lowest price yet in 2021

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has long been considered one of the best streaming devices on the market, especially if you’re already tapped into Amazon’s ecosystem. The arrival of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max may complicate things next month, however, if you couldn’t care less about Wi-Fi 6 and improved processing power, the current model should suffice.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy