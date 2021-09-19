CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

The Brain Power of a Headless CMS

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Headless Content Management Systems (CMS) are becoming more and more popular for several reasons. These kinds of CMS systems don't bother with how the content will be presented to the users. The only thing that matters is the content - be it text, images, videos, etc. A headless CMS system will store the content in its repository and make it available for consumption in other systems. It's one of the reasons why static site generators are becoming so popular. The content can be easily cached or rendered into a static form, e.g. through the use of static site generator.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A Major Advance in Computing Solves a Complex Math Problem 1 Million Times Faster

Reservoir computing is already one of the most advanced and most powerful types of artificial intelligence that scientists have at their disposal – and now a new study outlines how to make it up to a million times faster on certain tasks. That's an exciting development when it comes to tackling the most complex computational challenges, from predicting the way the weather is going to turn, to modeling the flow of fluids through a particular space. Such problems are what this type of resource-intensive computing was developed to take on; now, the latest innovations are going to make it even more useful....
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Comparing The Top 10 Kubernetes CI/CD Tools

It has become quite common to club Kubernetes with CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery) tools. It streamlines development and deployment of cloud-native applications with CI and CD tools. The list of the top 10 tools includes Helm, Draft, Jenkins, Draft and CircleCI. It also includes Travis and Travis, which are cloud-based tools for continuous integration and delivery of applications on the cloud. It is a tool that includes an API (Application Program Interface) for automatic KuberNETes deployment.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Create Apps With The Laravel PHP Framework

Laravel has burgeoned far to an abundance of popularity from the stance where it was at the time of its release. It is now counted as the most renowned PHP framework that is treated as a first preference by a number of businesses and developers all across the world. Laravel is fastened with clarity and a speedy process which turns many towards the idea of using it. Creating a Laravel mobile app is a go-to choice for many app development companies as this PHP framework features the most steadfast development process and thankfully, less consumption in testing time. Let us know how to develop a mobile app with the Laravel PHP framework.
COMPUTERS
buffalonynews.net

CMS IT Services releases the CXO's guide

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): CMS IT Services today unveiled their guide - 'Staying competitive in the post-pandemic decade' authored by Executive Director Anuj Vaid, that discusses the most transformative technologies for the next decade and offers insights on which horses to back in the technology race. As global...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Brain Power#Power Generators#Omnichannel Headless
HackerNoon

5 Best Free JavaScript Courses for Beginner Devs

As of September 2021, JavaScript powers 97.6% of the websites on the Internet. In the 2021 Stack Overflow survey, JavaScript outperformed every other language as the most common programming language with 68.62% of professional developers using it around the globe. In today’s post, I’ll tell you why you should learn JavaScript and the best courses where you can learn JavaScript for free. The number of internet users all around the world is increasing every day, so to cater their needs more JavaScript developers will be needed.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Benefits of Automation Through API Integration

There are already at least 23,500 APIs available, and this number may merely be the tip of the iceberg. API integration is a type of seamless connectivity that enables businesses to automate operations and improve data sharing and embedding across several apps and systems. Firms with 150-300 workers use 100 applications across their company, according to the 2019 Annual SaaS Trends Report, whereas companies with over 600 employees use 300 apps. An API integration platform built in the cloud is required to link today's contemporary cloud APIs.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How Do You Deploy a Payment Gateway? - Practical Uses for Payment APIs

A bespoke payment gateway generally necessitates a higher time and financial commitment; nevertheless, a custom payment gateway solution will significantly assist your organization in growing and prospering. By API integration of a secure payment gateway, you can earn your clients' awareness and encourage them to deal with your application. So, we put together three prominent Payment gateway API Integration tools, such as Stripe, Apple Wallet, and ApplePay (PayFort API). Since we have experience in integrating every mentioned payment API, we are sharing code fillets to help you go through the deployment process simpler.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Confidential Computing: How Intel SGX is Helping to Achieve It

The need for stronger data security standards has made technology industry leaders join forces and establish Confidential Computing Consortium to come up with a solution to this challenge. Data needs to be unencrypted to be used. This exposes it to malicious activity aiming to tamper with it or hijack it. Confidential computing is a hardware-based technology that allows for physical partitioning of memory at the CPU level, protecting data in use. Intel® SGX tackles the challenges of protecting data in use by isolating data inside private enclaves in the CPU memory. These enclaves form Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) rooted in hardware, enabling data protection where it is most difficult to be breached - low in the stack.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

Productivity Hack: How Developers can Reduce Context Switching

Developers often prefer long blocks of uninterrupted work to get into a so-called state of flow or [deep work] Context switching is the act of working on several tasks in parallel. Organizing a space for you to work without distractions is the number one step to reduce context switching and increase productivity. The single best tip to reach a deep state of work is to [turn off all notifications] and [organize your work in [TODO lists] A TODO list helps you to list all tasks and clear your mind of any unfinished ones.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Oracle, IBM, or Open JDK? How to Know Java Vendor Details

Many times we come across a situation where we need to know what kind of java JDK is installed on a particular server. It could be the JDK from Oracle or IBM or an Open JDK. The command is simple but shows a lot of information that we would like to know in some of the other situations. After setting those up it started working. After some google search, I got to know that if the java client is not running on IBM java then it needs to set special arguments.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

7 Reasons Why Customer Success Function Fails

Many SaaS Businesses have already started implementing Customer Success as a dedicated functionality to run their Business. Customer Success is a distinct discipline, with entirely different goals and metrics than Sales, Support, and Service and hence often Customer Success fails. Most of the businesses lose 75% of their new users within the first week, that is within the early onboarding timeframe. The most successful companies make onboarding and enablement efforts many could be many underestimating the importance of customer service strategy.
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Meeting digital commerce consumer demands with omnichannel CMS

In our post-Covid world, consumer expectations for e-commerce are shifting rapidly. Recent research from Salesforce has shown that the vast majority of customers now believe that the experience a brand provides is just as important as the products they sell, and that is incumbent on those companies to innovate in order to get those products (or services) to their customers in light of the pandemic.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

4 UX-Enhancing SaaS Features To Make Your Software More Sticky

The key to selling your SaaS brand is understanding what customers are looking for. You'll want to keep the following 4 points in mind when creating your sales strategy. Avoid giving customers a difficult time when they're trying to purchase your product. Provide clear and direct information on each page of your website for customers who are interested in products or features that you offer. Offer a free trial or demo, so that they can get their hands on your product before making any purchase decisions. Include detailed instructions and tutorials with every purchase of your product.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Node.Js or Python and why?

Node.js vs. Python are two of the most popular back-end technologies available in the market. The critical difference between them is that while Python is a programming language, Node.js isn’t (based on Javascript). It is the perfect framework for microservice architecture, and big companies like Netflix and PayPal have already leveraged it to shift from the monolith to microservices. It is a high-level programming language having numerous tools and packages.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

8 Great Alternatives to SharePoint in 2022

Microsoft’s SharePoint CMS is a cloud-based, secure, and collaborative platform widely used today. But, this monopoly of Microsoft has other great alternatives available in the market with the same or probably more features. Huddle CMS platform is considered to be a great alternative to SharePoint. Liferay is an open-source platform with the lowest TCO. Google G Suite Suite is now known as Google Workspace for startups and small-scale businesses. Confluence contains ready-to-use document templates to give a head start to typing.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Understanding JavaScript Closures: Scope Chain and Emulating Private Methods with Closures

Closures are one of the most asked interview questions in JavaScript and a lot of people who have worked with JavaScript for a while also don’t understand closures. So, knowing closure is very important as a JavaScript developer. To prepare you for your next big interview, I have put together this curated article, dissected to help broaden your horizons and understanding of JavaScript closures in depth.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

An Unboring Guide to Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Since the pandemic, many employees have switched to work from home causing organizations to put their top priority on creating a secure infrastructure for this new lifestyle. Endpoint security is more crucial now than ever because of many organizations transitioning to remote work. An endpoint is a device that is connected to a network and is monitored in real time to detect and eliminate threats as quickly as possible. EDR solutions use a client-server model protection which uses a centralized managed security solution to help protect the network and a client software that is installed locally on every endpoint device.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Build Microservices in Nest.JS

NestJS is an Angular-inspired framework that provides strongly determined project structure, common design patterns, and best approaches. It is highly extensible because of its structure and IoC mechanism which allows plugging any library in a very convenient way. NestJS provides support of the most popular transport layers for interservice communication: Redis pub/sub, NATS, MQTT, RabbitMQ, Kafka, gRPC, and others.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

MUI (Material-UI) Releases v5 of its Core React Components

MUI Core v5 is the latest version of the popular MUI React component library. It has been 15 months in the making and features a new style system, better customization, new components, and a host of visible and not so visible enhancements to improve both user experience (UX) and developer experience (DX). New components include an improved [layout Grid] for handling simple layouts, as well as components that have been incubating in the lab. The new version also has an improved global theme, which allows the creation of new component colors and variants (collections of component styles).
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Using Cypress and Jenkins for React E2E Testing

End-To-End(E2E) Testing is to test the Application from the user's perspective. E2E Tests are written in a way that resembles the User's way of operating our Application. They help catch errors early and debug them, thus increasing the pace of development. In the example above we intercept Http Requests by defining the endpoint and mocked response. We can run the tests without starting a backend instance and see if our application works as intended. For this example, we can choose to run with a UI and open a chrome instance for easier debugging.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

511
Followers
8K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy