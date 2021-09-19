Meet the Writer: "I Want to Make Sure What I Write is Accessible," says Joanelle Toh

The problem…“I work for a major supermarket chain and six months ago, I got bumped up to section head. I had worked hard for the promotion, putting in lots of extra hours and always going the extra mile to get things done. It’s hard work, as managing people is new to me, but I do enjoy my new role.“Most of the people I now supervise have accepted me with good grace, including some that had worked in the section far longer than me. However, one man is doing all he can to undermine me. If I ask him to do...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO