Dodgers Highlights: Gavin Lux Provides Big Hit, Max Scherzer Strikes Out 7 Vs. Reds

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonny Gray retired the first 11 batters faced but Gavin Lux helped turn the tide for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 5-1 win against the Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers' first hit was a Trea Turner infield single with two outs in the fourth inning, which easily could have been ruled an error on Mike Moustakas for throwing low to first base. Nothing came of it, but Justin Turner's leadoff double in the fifth seemed to light a spark.

