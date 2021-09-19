Dodgers Highlights: Gavin Lux Provides Big Hit, Max Scherzer Strikes Out 7 Vs. Reds

Gavin Lux wasn't even expected to start this weekend, but he was back in the lineup and continued to seize his opportunity, helping the Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the Reds on Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati. Lux was scratched from Friday's lineup after getting hit by a pitch on the right forearm from a pitching machine. Manager Dave Roberts said Friday night that Lux would likely be only available off the bench the rest of the weekend.

