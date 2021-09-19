CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

2 bodies found in vehicles in separate El Paso discoveries

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- Police found bodies in vehicles in a pair of unrelated incidents on Sunday.

The first body discovery came in a car parked in the lot of an east El Paso apartment complex in the morning.

Investigators were on scene at the Las Casitas Apartments at 9131 Sims Drive and erected yellow crime scene tape around the area where the car was located.

A police spokesman didn't immediately have further details, but told ABC-7: "At this time there are no safety concerns for the public."

Meanwhile, the second body discovery came several hours later in the afternoon near the El Paso International Airport.

Officers said the body found in a Hertz van parked in a lot near the intersection of Piper and American was suspected to be a death due to natural causes - and not the result of any foul play.

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

