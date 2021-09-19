Retired lawyer got the bug to push a shutter in his second act
Over 40 years, St. Louis attorney Bob Denlow developed a successful eminent domain law practice as a trial lawyer. His job was to protect his clients’ properties and businesses that faced forcibly losing their properties to governments and large developers. Much of his success came from attention to details and meticulous research. That same methodical approach has served Denlow well in his second act, as a talented travel photographer.stljewishlight.org
