CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Retired lawyer got the bug to push a shutter in his second act

By BILL MOTCHAN
stljewishlight.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 40 years, St. Louis attorney Bob Denlow developed a successful eminent domain law practice as a trial lawyer. His job was to protect his clients’ properties and businesses that faced forcibly losing their properties to governments and large developers. Much of his success came from attention to details and meticulous research. That same methodical approach has served Denlow well in his second act, as a talented travel photographer.

stljewishlight.org

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
dailynewsen.com

Spain has notified 300 deaths after the VACCINA against the COVID-19, the great majority related to the previous situation of the patient

Spain has confirmed, until September 5, a total of 41,751 notifications of adverse events after the administration of 66,835,878 doses of vaccines against COVID-19, which would correspond to 62 notifications per 100,000 doses administered. Of these, 8,515 were considered serious and 300 presented a deadly outcome. This is reflected by...
WORLD
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Home Office reveals 'almost all' of the 8,000 Afghan nationals saved during Kabul airlift are STILL in hotels along with 70 unaccompanied refugee children with no date set for finding permanent homes after warnings the asylum hotel bill could hit £70m

A Home Office chief today revealed that 'almost all' of the 8,000 Afghan nationals brought to the UK during the Kabul airlift are still staying in hotels. Matthew Rycroft, the permanent secretary at the department, told MPs that approximately 7,000 Afghan citizens are still in an asylum hotel, almost a month after Operation Pitting ended on August 28.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Frank
Person
Helen Levitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Photography#Shutter Button#Travel Bug#Jewish#The University City Loop#Northwestern University#St Louis University#Arab
akc.org

Retired Astronaut Leland Melvin & His Rhodesian Ridgebacks

He seems like someone who had to have been conjured up by an adventure novelist— space explorer, pro football player, scholar, educator, musician, inspirational speaker, chemist, engineer, writer, wanderer. Leland Melvin has been all of those things, but he is very much a real person and, despite the more than...
PETS
Milton Daily Standard

Seizing his 'second chance'

MUNCY – When told that he would be moving from Vietnam to the United States, Long H. Nguyen embraced the adventure as a second chance at life. More than 13 years later, it’s obvious the Pennsylvania College of Technology graduate has taken full advantage of that precious opportunity. Nguyen recently...
MUNCY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
India
Country
Cuba
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
stljewishlight.org

Israeli study suggests booster vaccine highly effective

Israeli researchers have determined that a third (“booster”) dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is effective at preventing both infection and severe illness, according to a first-in-world study published September 15 in The New England Journal of Medicine. Findings suggest that the third dose boosts immunity about tenfold compared to those...
WORLD
stljewishlight.org

Do you know this Jew? You probably own one of his “jeans”

The discovery at Sutter’s Mill set off the historic California Gold Rush of 1848 and changed the face of America. It also created a fashion trend that America endures to this very day, and has become a part of popular culture: Levi’s jeans. The denim pants were brought to market...
APPAREL
stljewishlight.org

8 reasons to visit Israel in the fall

Across the world, people are bemoaning the end of summer and the beginning of a long, dark winter. In Israel, however, a loud collective sigh of relief can be heard as the blistering heat waves that have been tormenting us finally make way for cooler, pleasanter weather that doesn’t require us to think twice before leaving our AC-ed house.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy