The Amex Stadium will host the game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at the weekend, as it sees the return of the Premier League after the Champions League. Match-day five will start off with the locals standing in sixth place having won three of their four games. In their last fixture, Brighton managed to beat Brentford in a narrow win after a goal in the final knockings of the game. Leandro Trossard awarded his team three vital points against a direct rival.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO