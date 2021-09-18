CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

This Dreamy Road Trip Will Take You To The Best Fall Foliage In All Of Greater Cleveland

By Nikki Rhoades
Only In Ohio
Only In Ohio
 7 days ago

Many Clevelanders are dreaming of autumn and the romantic sense of bliss that it endows our region. Some of us can’t help but notice the subtle fade of the leaves following an unforgivably hot summer day, and people like us are always ready for bonfires, hot cider, and all things spooky. Fortunately, once autumn arrives, Clevelanders are treated to some of the very best fall foliage in Ohio. Clevelanders also don’t have to drive far to experience this splendor! These gorgeous parks are all nothing short of heavenly once fall arrives:

1. Rocky River Reservation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bp2q1_0c16dCl300
blimoco/Flickr
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTe5N_0c16dCl300
Jen Goellnitz/Flickr
This park is divided by the mighty Rocky River, which is silhouetted against sandstone cliffs and historic features. Visitors will be treated to incredible overlooks and otherworldly reflections in this marvelous Metropark.

2. Bedford Reservation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2mmv_0c16dCl300
Cleveland Metroparks/Facebook
Tinker's Creek is at the heart of this gorgeous reservation, a feature that has carved out an impressive gorge. This, combined with hiking trails that will take you a million miles away from the din of city life, will leave you longing to spend an eternity here as you enjoy the fall colors in Ohio.

3. North Chagrin Reservation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBzlB_0c16dCl300
Erik Drost/Flickr
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPAvF_0c16dCl300
Erik Drost/Flickr
With a fairy tale castle and hemlock-lined trails, it's no wonder this incredible park is a local favorite, especially in autumn when you can see the best fall foliage in Ohio. Throw a charming little waterfall into the mix and you've found fall paradise!

4. Cascade Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bgp08_0c16dCl300
Photo Courtesy of ©Gabe Leidy Photography
The Black River is perhaps one of the most stunning in Lorain County, but in this park, it has carved out an incredible gorge that you have to see to believe. Complete with a lovely waterfall and an array of diverse fall foliage in Ohio, lovers of this season can't get enough of this pretty place.

5. Brandywine Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsnWR_0c16dCl300
Erik Drost/Flickr
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tfi2F_0c16dCl300
Matthew Dillon/Flickr
As autumnal pools gather around the forests of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the splendid colors of fall foliage in Ohio is doubled in a mirrored world. Such splendor is especially prevalent at the 65-foot behemoth that is Brandywine Falls.

6. Blue Hen Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TcEuk_0c16dCl300
blimoco/Flickr
Simple and elegant, this enchanting waterfall is particularly coveted by families with children. A short and simple path leads to a 15-foot cascade of Spring Creek. This serene waterfall is one of the loveliest in Northeast Ohio, and its delicacy is reminiscent of the short-lived nature of our favorite season.

7. Hinckley Reservation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vovFD_0c16dCl300
Matthew Dillon/Flickr
This gorgeous park is often forgotten by fans of the Cleveland Metroparks, as it is the only one in Medina County. However, it hides incredible beauty and offers some of the best fall colors in Ohio. A gorgeous blue lake, sandstone ledges, hiking trails, and even carved stone likenesses await your visit.

Autumn is nearly here, and we’re starting to see signs of seasonal change across our lovely landscape. Northeast Ohio is endlessly beautiful, but these parks are among the finest. Which do you think has the best fall foliage in Ohio? Let us know in the comments below!

Don’t forget to share your photos of the vibrant foliage on our Ohio Nature Lovers group on Facebook or by tagging us on Instagram using #onlyincleveland for a chance to see your snapshots featured!

If you love autumn day trips, you must visit this old-fashioned farm near Cleveland .

The post This Dreamy Road Trip Will Take You To The Best Fall Foliage In All Of Greater Cleveland appeared first on Only In Your State .

